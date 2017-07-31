36 Crazyfists announce new album Lanterns

36 Crazyfists have announced that they’ll release their new album Lanterns later this year.

The follow-up to 2014’s Time And Trauma will arrive on September 29 via Spinefarm Records – their second record with the label.

To mark the announcement, vocalist Brock Lindow, guitarist Steve Holt, bassist Mick Whitney and drummer Kyle Baltus have released the first material from the album in the shape of Death Eater. Listen to it below.

Lindow explains: “It’s a reflection of self and the dwellings of rock bottom, discovering the tools to dig yourself out and refusing to let yourself free fall into the abyss of hopelessness.

“Love, forgive and never give in. In fact, Lanterns is about the fight within us all – forever refusing to sink.”

36 Crazyfists will tour across the US throughout August and September and are expected to announce a run of UK shows in the near future.

Find their tour dates, a stream of Death Eater and the Lanterns tracklist and cover art below.

36 Crazyfists Lanterns tracklist

Death Eater Wars To Walk Away From Better To Burn Damaged Under Sun Sea And Smoke Where revenge Ends Sleepsick Bandage For Promise Laying Hands Below The Graves Old Gold Dark Corners

Aug 18: San Jose The Ritz, CA

Aug 20: Spokane The PIN, WA

Aug 21: Billings Pub Station Ballroom

Aug 23: Colorado Springs Black Sheep, CO

Aug 24: Lincoln Bourbon Theatre, NE

Aug 25: Belvidere The Apollo Theatre, IL

Aug 26: Kalamazoo Michigan Metal Fest, MI

Aug 27: La Crosee Cavalier Theater, WI

Aug 28: Minneapolis The Cabooze, MN

Aug 29: Sioux Falls Bigs Sports Bar & Billiards, SD

Aug 30: Des Moines Val Air Ballroom, IA

Aug 31: Wichita Crown Uptown, KS

Sep 01: Kansas City The Riot Room, MO

Sep 02: St Louis Pops, IL

Sep 07: Louisville Trixie’s Entertainment Complex, KY

Sep 08: Dayton Oddbody’s, OH

Sep 09: Clarksville The Warehouse, TN

Sep 13: Knoxville The Concourse, TN

Sep 14: Virginia Beach Shakas Live, VA

Sep 15: Jacksonville Hooligans Music Hall, NC

Sep 20: Houston Scout Bar, TX

Sep 21: Dallas Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill, TX

