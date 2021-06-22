30 years of Pearl Jam, and the seven weeks that saved rock: only in Classic Rock Magazine

Thirty years in, Pearl Jam's story is one of fame, fortune, fighting to keep control of their career, their destiny and their integrity, and having to suffer more than their fair share of tragedy. It's a story we tell in the new issue of Classic Rock. “We’ve always looked out for each other,” says Eddie Vedder. It’s what’s kept them going.

Also in this issue: Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready looks back at the band's classic debut album Ten.

The new issue of Classic Rock is on sale now.

Features

The Seven Weeks That Changed Rock

The 80s weren’t dead and the 90s hadn’t really begun. This is the story of how seven weeks of summer in 1991 belonged to rock (and not just grunge). Including…

Metallica

With the Black Album, the band that had previously reinvented heavy metal reinvented themselves.

Tesla

Made with mental health issues looming, Psychotic Supper was their peak before they began a downward slide.

Ozzy Osbourne

Come the end of the 80s, he was in tatters. By 1991 he was back, sober and fit again, with No More Tears.

Guns N’ Roses

Following up your debut is never easy. Especially when it’s one of the greatest debuts ever.

Soundgarden

With songwriting flair and finally nailing their sound, with Badmotorfinger they delivered a masterpiece.

Nirvana

Everett True recalls being around during the making of a game-changing, now truly iconic album: Nevermind.

Coloursøund

A collaboration between Cult guitarist Billy Duffy and The Alarm frontman Mike Peters when their main bands are inactive, it’s a labour of love rather than a ‘supergroup’.

Mdou Moctar

With his Eddie Van Halen-inspired guitar mastery and a socio-political theme, his new album looks set to take him out of Africa and on to the world stage.

Genesis

After Peter Gabriel left in 1975, they just got bigger. When Steve Hackett left two years later, could they survive this second loss? In our exclusive book extract, Collins, Rutherford, Banks and Hackett tell how they again triumphed in the face of adversity.

Stone The Crows

Given the musical talent on board and Led Zep’s manager behind them, they should have been a success story. Instead it’s one of tragic death and unfulfilled potential.

Classic Rock 290 - out now (Image credit: Future)

Regulars

The Stories Behind The Songs: Wishbone Ash

With a riff claimed by both of the band’s guitarists, and lyrics inspired by a summer romance, Blowin’ Free became Ash’s signature song and a rock classic.

Q&A: Dennis DeYoung

The former Styx singer on bowing out, his new album, and the disappointment of no last Styx reunion tour.

Six Things You Need To Know About… Gojira

The French metallers on their spooky house, the influence of Mike Oldfield, and inspiring people to change the world.

The Hot List

We look at the essential new rock tracks you need to hear and the artists to have on your radar. This month they include The Tea Party, The Sheepdogs, Lovebreakers, Steven Wilson, Nick Perri & The Underground Thieves and more…

Reviews

New albums from Toto, Weezer, Styx, Gilby Clarke, Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real, Stoner, Counting Crows, Earl Slick, Chrissie Hynde, Buckcherry, … Reissues from Motörhead, Def Leppard, Dr. Feelgood, Johnny Thunders & The Heartbreakers, Alice Cooper, Kiss, Ash, The Clash, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds… DVDs, films and books on the Rolling Stones, Jethro Tull, Jim Morrison, punk… Lockdown live reviews of Electric Boys, Nighwish, Cradle Of Filth…

Buyer’s Guide: Thunder

The British rockers have rarely come up short over their 30-year-plus recording career. We take a closer look.

Gig Listings

Find out who’s playing where and when.

The Soundtrack Of My Life: Dee Snider

The Twisted Sister singer, radio host and actor on the records, artists and gigs that are of lasting significance to him.

