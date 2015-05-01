30 Seconds To Mars launch ticket lotto for London gig

Jared Leto’s 30 Seconds To Mars have announced an intimate acoustic gig in London – but are yet to reveal the venue.

The band play in the capital on May 9, the night after a similar show in Paris. Tickets for the London show sold out almost instantly.

However, a ticket lottery has been set up to give fans the chance to attend the Paris and London shows. The lottery can be entered on the band’s website and winners will still have to pay the ticket face value charge of $40.

Love, Dust, Faith And Dreams – 30 Seconds To Mars’ most recent album – was released in 2013.