Exclusive: 1349 reveal a track from their brutal new album!

Listen to the track Mengele's here!

Black metal’s centre of gravity has been under siege in the four years since 1349 released the last album, Demonoir. Norway’s hold on the movement’s epicentre has slipped as various pioneers from Sweden, Finland and elsewhere have risen in prominence, US college kids in checked shirts have run away with their own wistful take and the rise of occult death metal has siphoned off much of its dark and baleful atmosphere. Back from their lair with a new album, Massive Cauldron Of Chaos - due to be unleashed on September 29 via Indie Recordings – the Oslo four-piece featuring Satyricon masterblaster Frost on drums are determined to fly the flag for True Norwegian Black Metal once more. But rather than rely on old glories, their latest missive offers a hyper-modern, clinical yet still utterly visceral take whose relentless and commanding onslaught is guaranteed to have your eyes rolling around inside your head.

Thanks to the band and the fine people at Indie Recordings, we have an exclusive preview in the furious and supremely grim form of Mengele’s, a song that doesn’t just gaze into the spirit of evil, it tackles one of its earthly representatives: the Nazi scientist whose barbarous experiments at Auschwitz granted him the nickname Angel Of Death. “It’s a story about the horrors that happen when you give people power” says frontman Ravn, “it is not something that should ever be forgotten.”/o:p

Gaze ye into the churning abyss that is Mengele’s below!

Black metal’s centre of gravity has been under siege in the four years since 1349 released the last album, Demonoir. Norway’s hold on the movement’s epicentre has slipped as various pioneers from Sweden, Finland and elsewhere have risen in prominence, US college kids in checked shirts have run away with their own wistful take and the rise of occult death metal has siphoned off much of its dark and baleful atmosphere. Back from their lair with a new album, aptly titled Massive Cauldron Of Chaos - due to be unleashed on September 29 via Indie Recordings – the Oslo four-piece featuring Satyricon masterblaster Frost on drums are determined to fly the flag for True Norwegian Black Metal once more. But rather than rely on old glories, their latest missive offers a hyper-modern, clinical yet still utterly visceral take whose relentless and commanding onslaught is guaranteed to have your eyes rolling around inside your head.

Thanks to the band and the fine people at Indie Recordings, we have an exclusive preview in the furious and supremely grim form of Mengele’s, a song that doesn’t just gaze into the spirit of evil, it tackles one of its earthly representatives: the Nazi scientist whose barbarous experiments at Auschwitz granted him the nickname Angel Of Death. “It’s a story about the horrors that happen when you give people power” says frontman Ravn, “it is not something that should ever be forgotten.”/o:p

Gaze ye into the churning abyss that is Mengele’s below!

Storm 1349’s Facebook page here!

And pre-order all the manifestations of Massive Cauldron Of Chaos here!