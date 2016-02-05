12 Bar Club closes a year after move to Holloway

The 12 Bar Club music venue in London has closed its doors after failing to “make it work” in its new home of Holloway.

The iconic venue was forced to move from its spiritual home of Denmark Street’s Tin Pan Alley, Soho, in early 2015 after months of legal wrangling surrounding planned redevelopment of the area.

When the Denmark Street location closed on January 16, 2015, activists occupied the building in protest before eventually being removed.

Now, after little over a year in Islington’s Holloway Road, the club has again shut down.

A statement on the venue’s website reads: “The 12 Bar Club regrets to inform everyone that as of Tuesday, February 2, the club has been compelled to cease trading on Holloway Road.

“We would like to thank all the staff, acts and customers who have been a part of the 12 Bar Club experience in Holloway.

“We are in talks at present with regards to opening up a new venue so watch this space for further news.”

A string of UK venues have closed in recent years, with The Music Venue Trust calling for the government to offer financial assistance to troubled gig spots.

