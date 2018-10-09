10cc confirm 2019 UK tour

10cc have announced a 2019 UK tour.
The band are about to head out on the road across the country later this month on a run of live dates that will take them through until mid-November – but they’ve wasted no time in revealing even more dates which will take place next spring.
The new run of shows will get under way at G Live, Guildford, on March 1 and wrap up with a performance at The Royal Albert Hall in London on May 2.
10cc promise to play all the hits that have “singled them out as one of the most inventive and influential bands in the history of popular music” on the 16-date tour.
Tickets will go on sale on Friday (October 12) with the exception of the Norwich show, which will be available on October 26.
The current 10cc lineup features Graham Gouldman on bass, guitar and vocals, Rick Fenn on guitar, bass and vocals, drummer Paul Burgess, and multi-instrumentalists Keith Hayman and Paul Canning.
Find a full list of the band’s 2018 and 2019 dates below, with the new shows highlighted in bold.
10cc 2018/2019 UK tour dates
Oct 18: High Wycombe Swan Theatre
Oct 19: Margate Winter Gardens
Oct 20: Malvern Forum Theatre
Oct 22: Inverness Eden Court Theatre
Oct 23: Perth Concert Hall
Oct 24: Edinburgh Concert Hall
Oct 25: Rhyl Pavilion Theatre
Oct 27: Bexhill-on-Sea De La Warr Pavilion
Oct 28: Basingstoke The Anvil
Oct 29: Northampton Royal & Derngate
Oct 30: Tunbridge Wells Assembly Hall Theatre
Nov 01: Doncaster The Dome
Nov 02: Halifax Victoria Theatre
Nov 03: Stevenage, Concert Hall
Nov 04: Cambridge Corn Exchange
Nov 06: Shrewsbury Theatre Severn
Nov 07: Crawley, Hawth Theatre
Nov 08: Chichester, Festival Theatre
Nov 09: Weymouth Pavilion
Nov 10: Isle of Wight Shanklin Theatre
Nov 12: Buxton Opera House
Nov 13: Hull City Hall
Nov 14: St Albans Alban Arena
Nov 15: Bury St Edmunds The Apex
Nov 16: Reading, The Hexagon
Nov 17: Dartford Orchard Theatre
Mar 01: Guildford G Live
Mar 02: Nottingham Royal Centre
Mar 03: Norwich Theatre Royal
Mar 05: Southend Cliffs Pavilion
Mar 06: Bournemouth Pavilion
Mar 08: Cardiff St David’s Hall
Mar 09: Birmingham Symphony Hall
Mar 10: Manchester Bridgewater Hall
Mar 11: York Barbican
Mar 14: Gateshead Sage
Mar 15: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Mar 16: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
Mar 17: Bristol Hippodrome
Apr 30: Leicester De Montfort Hall
May 01: Eastbourne Congress Theatre
May 02: London Royal Albert Hall