10cc confirm 2019 UK tour

10cc have announced a 2019 UK tour.

The band are about to head out on the road across the country later this month on a run of live dates that will take them through until mid-November – but they’ve wasted no time in revealing even more dates which will take place next spring.

The new run of shows will get under way at G Live, Guildford, on March 1 and wrap up with a performance at The Royal Albert Hall in London on May 2.

10cc promise to play all the hits that have “singled them out as one of the most inventive and influential bands in the history of popular music” on the 16-date tour.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday (October 12) with the exception of the Norwich show, which will be available on October 26.

The current 10cc lineup features Graham Gouldman on bass, guitar and vocals, Rick Fenn on guitar, bass and vocals, drummer Paul Burgess, and multi-instrumentalists Keith Hayman and Paul Canning.

Find a full list of the band’s 2018 and 2019 dates below, with the new shows highlighted in bold.

10cc 2018/2019 UK tour dates

Oct 18: High Wycombe Swan Theatre

Oct 19: Margate Winter Gardens

Oct 20: Malvern Forum Theatre

Oct 22: Inverness Eden Court Theatre

Oct 23: Perth Concert Hall

Oct 24: Edinburgh Concert Hall

Oct 25: Rhyl Pavilion Theatre

Oct 27: Bexhill-on-Sea De La Warr Pavilion

Oct 28: Basingstoke The Anvil

Oct 29: Northampton Royal & Derngate

Oct 30: Tunbridge Wells Assembly Hall Theatre

Nov 01: Doncaster The Dome

Nov 02: Halifax Victoria Theatre

Nov 03: Stevenage, Concert Hall

Nov 04: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Nov 06: Shrewsbury Theatre Severn

Nov 07: Crawley, Hawth Theatre

Nov 08: Chichester, Festival Theatre

Nov 09: Weymouth Pavilion

Nov 10: Isle of Wight Shanklin Theatre

Nov 12: Buxton Opera House

Nov 13: Hull City Hall

Nov 14: St Albans Alban Arena

Nov 15: Bury St Edmunds The Apex

Nov 16: Reading, The Hexagon

Nov 17: Dartford Orchard Theatre

Mar 01: Guildford G Live

Mar 02: Nottingham Royal Centre

Mar 03: Norwich Theatre Royal

Mar 05: Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Mar 06: Bournemouth Pavilion

Mar 08: Cardiff St David’s Hall

Mar 09: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Mar 10: Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Mar 11: York Barbican

Mar 14: Gateshead Sage

Mar 15: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Mar 16: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Mar 17: Bristol Hippodrome

Apr 30: Leicester De Montfort Hall

May 01: Eastbourne Congress Theatre

May 02: London Royal Albert Hall