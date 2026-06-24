Deep Purple have released another new single from their upcoming album Splat! The supercharged Guilt Trippin' envisages a conversation between God and Charles Darwin, the pair sharing a pint or two as they reflect on how things on Earth have not exactly worked out as intended.

"The song starts, and I’m in the studio," says Gillan. "I don’t have any words for it yet. So I just start screaming. It was the pure joy of yelling it.

"I vowed when I was 40 that I’d stop screaming by the time I was 60. Now I’m looking back and thinking, ‘Whatever happened to that?’ So we’ll give it a go."

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Guilt Trippin' follows the release of first single Arrogant Boy in May, and Diablo earlier this month, and is accompanied by a video in which a fly and a sycamore-seed spaceship embark on a wild ride through an increasingly surreal landscape.

Splat!, which is produced by regular collaborator Bob Ezrin, will be released on July 3 and is available to pre-order now.

Deep Purple's 2026 world tour is currently on the road in Europe, with North American shows scheduled for August and September. Further European dates follow, climaxing in a run of UK shows in November. Full dates below.

Ian Gillan has also just announced a series of spoken word dates. The Talking Gib'rish UK tour will commence on April 28 next year at the Bournemouth Pavilion, and come to an end on May 29 at London's Cadogan Hall.

Deep Purple are on the cover of the new issue of Classic Rock, which is out now. Inside, they talk about the making of Splat!

Also available is the Deep Purple X Classic Rock bundle edition, which includes the new issue, a numbered print and a set of postcards, and Splat! on double yellow vinyl.

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Jun 24: Mönchengladbach SparkassenPark, Germany

Jun 27: Coburg Open Air, Germany

Jun 28: Ulm Klosterhof Wiblingen, Germany

Jul 04: Gredos Músicos en la Naturaleza, Spain

Jul 05: Pamplona Navarra Arena, Spain

Jul 09: Málaga Starlite, Spain

Jul 10: Cádiz Tío Pepe, Spain

Jul 16: Pisa Summer Knights, Italy

Jul 17: Este Music Festival, Italy

Jul 19: München Tollwood Festival, Germany

Aug 04: Raleigh Red Hat Amphitheater, NC

Aug 08: Clearwater The BayCare Sound, FL

Aug 09: Hollywood Hard Rock Casino, FL

Aug 12: Wantagh Jones Beach Theater, NY

Aug 13: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 15: Halifax Scotiabank Centre, NS

Aug 17: Laval Place Bell, QC

Aug 18: Toronto RBC Amphitheatre, ON

Aug 19: Ottawa Canadian Tire Center, ON

Aug 21: Detroit Pine Knob, MI

Aug 22: Salamanca Seneca Allegany Casino, NY

Aug 24: Indianapolis Everwise Amphitheatre, IN

Aug 25: Highland Park Ravinia, IL

Aug 27: Prior Lake Mystic Lake Casino, MN

Aug 29: Winnipeg Canada Life Centre, MB

Aug 31: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB

Sep 02: Abbotsford Abbotsford Centre, BC

Sep 04: Lincoln Thunder Valley, CA

Sep 05: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Sep 06: Highland Yaamava Theatre, CA

Sep 08: Chula Vista North Island Credit Union Amp, CA

Sep 10: Las Vegas Planet Hollywood, NV

Sep 11: Long Beach Long Beach Amphitheater, CA

Sep 12: Sparks Nugget Event Center, NV

Sep 29: Sofia 8888 Arena, Bulgaria

Oct 01: Cluj BT Arena, Romania

Oct 02: Budapest Laszlo Papp Arena, Hungary

Oct 04: Bratislava Tipos Arena, Slovakia

Oct 05: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Oct 07: Prague O2 Arena, Czechia

Oct 08: Lodz Atlas Arena, Poland

Oct 10: Belgrade Stark Arena, Serbia

Oct 11: Skopje Boris Trajkovski Arena, Macedonia

Oct 13: Athens Telekom Centre Arena, Greece

Oct 16: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Oct 17: Milan Unipol Forum, Italy

Oct 19: Barcelona Sant Jordi Club, Spain

Oct 22: Paris Adidas Arena, France

Oct 23: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium

Oct 25: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Oct 26: Stockholm Avicii Arena, Sweden

Oct 28: Oslo Spektrum Arena, Norway

Oct 29: Gothenburg Scandinavium, Sweden

Oct 31: Leipzig QI Arena, Germany

Nov 01: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Nov 03: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Nov 04: Berlin Uber Arena, Germany

Nov 06: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Nov 07: Nuremberg Arena, Germany

Nov 09: Amsterdam Ziggodome, Netherlands

Nov 10: Strasbourg Zenith, France

Nov 12: Bordeaux Arkéa Arena, France

Nov 13: Nantes Zenith, France

Nov 15: Lyon LDLC Arena, France

Nov 18: Newcastle Utilita Arena, UK

Nov 19: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Nov 21: Birmingham BP Pulse Arena, UK

Nov 22: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Nov 24: London Eventim Apollo, UK

Nov 25: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

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