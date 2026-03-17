"I won't go through treatment. I've lived the life of ten men and will die with dignity." Ginger Wildheart diagnosed with cancer, says he has "2-3" years left

The Wildhearts frontman Ginger Wildheart has been diagnosed with cancer.



The news was shared with fans in a statement posted on the band's social media accounts yesterday, March 16. It reads:



"During The Wildhearts’ incredible More Satanic Rites UK tour in December 2025, frontman and founding member Ginger Wildheart was experiencing severe pains that some nights forced him to take some short breaks from stage. Determined not to upset the band’s loyal fans – new and old – Ginger took painkillers to ensure the rock’n’roll was delivered, without missing a riff.



“Away from the tour Ginger has sought medical tests and investigations to establish the cause of the ongoing issue. The results have been confirmed and we are saddened to report that Ginger has been diagnosed with Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL) – a rare but aggressive strain of cancer.”



The statement goes on to insist that the 61-year-old South Shields musician is "fine fettle", is currently writing new material for the follow up to last year's Satanic Rites of the Wildhearts album and future solo projects, and will be honouring all gig commitments currently in place for the band.



"While we process this news and await further medical advice, Ginger wants everyone to know that strength and positivity will prevail and the show will go on," the statement adds. "Make sure you come and see The Wildhearts – sounding bigger and more refreshingly amazing than ever – at a venue near you soon."

Since the news of Ginger's diagnosis broke, the beloved frontman has added a statement of his own this morning, revealing via his socials that he does not plan to seek treatment for the Mantle Cell Lymphoma.

"Thanks for all your messages of support," he writes. "I won't go through treatment. I've lived the life of ten men and will die with dignity. Still got 2-3 years to say goodbye to everyone. And I'll be rocking until the very last moment. No misery please. Positivity all the way."

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Last year, speaking with Classic Rock, Ginger spoke about changes in his life that he has made in order to help prioritise his mental health.

"I needed to learn how to live with mental health and how to live with depression," he explained. "I’d been chewed up, spat out, chucked around the system for years. Medication is not going to fix anything. I need to go away and figure out what depression is, trying to understand it, instead of just coping and living with it. Because the system offers you drugs that numb you and gives the impression that life’s got better, but it hasn’t... I looked in the mirror, I made an inventory of all the things that I hated about my life and then started fixing them."



"Music has always been my best friend, my therapist, my confidante and my means of communication, my connection with people," he added. “I’ve never made a secret about The Wildhearts being all about the community. We started with a handful of people, making sure everyone’s mental health was alright, everyone’s feeling strong, everyone feeling supported, and it’s got bigger and bigger. The whole thing not only gives people a bit of hope, it gives me hope.

"There’s times when I’ve needed the community, and therapists haven’t done it, psychiatrists haven’t done it, medication hasn’t done it. And Wildhearts fans have come to my aid. I hear from a lot of people that the music’s helped them. And it’s a two-way street. They absolutely help me. Music is the connection, and it’s magical and it’s real."

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