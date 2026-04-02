James Lollar, the mastermind behind dark synthwave trailblazers GosT, dead at 46

James Lollar, the musical mastermind and visionary leader of Texan dark synthwave act GosT, has died, aged 46.

The news of the multi-instrumentalist and producer's passing was shared by his management team on the band's social media channels today, April 2.



"The whole GOST team is incredibly saddened to inform you that James Cody Lollar, known as GOST, passed away yesterday," the statement reads. "We are sending all our prayers to his family and friends during this time of grief. He will be remembered as a wonderful human being and a tremendously talented artist.



"We kindly ask that everyone respect the privacy of his loved ones during these difficult times," the statement continues. "He will be deeply missed by all."



Known by the stage name Baalberith, Lollar formed GosT in 2013, having previously fronted Longview, Texas sludge duo Vaste Burai.



The band have released six full-length albums, most recently the critically-acclaimed Prophecy, which emerged via Metal Blade on March 8, 2024. They last toured the UK and Britain in late 2025, playing as the main support to Paris-based synthwave artist Perturbator, aka James Kent.

As GosT, Lollar drew upon influences from extreme metal, horror film soundtracks, EBM and industrial metal, evolving the project's sound with each successive release.



"It's a fun challenge to try to make metal with digital noises," he said in 2024. "I love processing on a computer and electronic equipment, and trying to make it sound raw. It’s a unique challenge, because everything in there is clean, and you’re using plug in distortion and things like that. It’s just a whole different realm than using pedals and amps and shit.”

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Lollar's cause of death has not yet been made public.





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