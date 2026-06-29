Peter Hammill returns with Tears In Time, his first new album for five years

Van der Graaf Generator frontman Peter Hammill has announced that he will release his first new album for five years, Tears In Time, through Esoteric Antenna Records on September 25.

The album is a collection of songs that have been recorded at various locations of his Terra Incognita studio between 1991 and 2026, and is his first since 2021's In Translation album, itself a selection of cover songs, making Tears In Time Hammill's first selection of new material his first in almost a decade, since 2017's From The Trees.

"These songs have been a long time in the gestation and making," Hammill explains. "I’m pleased with the way they’ve worked out. They seem to hang together as a group, even though there’s a wide range of styles represented here. I’ve not stopped yet and I’m very happy that songs still seem to find their way into my hands."

Latest Videos From Louder Watch full video here:

Tears In Time will be available on both vinyl and CD. You can see the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order CD.

Pre-order vinyl.

(Image credit: Esoteric Antenna Records)

Peter Hammill: Tears In Time

1. For A Rainy Day

2. The Wheels

3. Heavy Weather

4. Angle Of The Curve

5. So Much Water

6. Tabula Rasa

7. Oh The End

8. Red Flags (In The Sunset)

9. You'll Never Know

10. The Half Of It

11. And When He Ran