Peter Hammill returns with Tears In Time, his first new album for five years
Van der Graaf Generation frontman Peter Hammill will release new album, Tears In Time, in September
Van der Graaf Generator frontman Peter Hammill has announced that he will release his first new album for five years, Tears In Time, through Esoteric Antenna Records on September 25.
The album is a collection of songs that have been recorded at various locations of his Terra Incognita studio between 1991 and 2026, and is his first since 2021's In Translation album, itself a selection of cover songs, making Tears In Time Hammill's first selection of new material his first in almost a decade, since 2017's From The Trees.
"These songs have been a long time in the gestation and making," Hammill explains. "I’m pleased with the way they’ve worked out. They seem to hang together as a group, even though there’s a wide range of styles represented here. I’ve not stopped yet and I’m very happy that songs still seem to find their way into my hands."
Tears In Time will be available on both vinyl and CD. You can see the new album artwork and tracklisting below.
Peter Hammill: Tears In Time
1. For A Rainy Day
2. The Wheels
3. Heavy Weather
4. Angle Of The Curve
5. So Much Water
6. Tabula Rasa
7. Oh The End
8. Red Flags (In The Sunset)
9. You'll Never Know
10. The Half Of It
11. And When He Ran
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Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
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