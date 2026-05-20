After eight long years, one of the UK's best modern rock bands are finally back. So is new Marmozets album CO.WAR.DICE worth the wait?

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To say CO.WAR.DICE is long-awaited is to state the obvious, because Marmozets fans have been waiting for eight years. An entire pandemic happened during that time. Vocalist Becca McIntyre is now Becca Bottomley, as she and guitarist Jack got married and became parents, but they somehow found the time to write a thrilling new record.

Opener A Kiss From A Mother arrives with a whistled intro reminiscent of a spaghetti western. The chorus is frantic and fuzzy, and the whole thing ascends to a brilliantly hysterical crescendo. You just know it’ll be a lot of fun live. There are many electro influences woven throughout CO.WAR.DICE, from the indie-scuzz nostalgia of New York to the frenetic Cut Back. The latter is on a mission to make you dance, with what sounds like an arcade on the fritz for an intro.

CO.WAR.DICE might not be Marmozets' heaviest album, but right now we all need some joy in our lives

Running With The Sun In Your Eyes features riffs reminiscent of Canadian noise/punk rockers Death From Above 1979 circa the early 2000s, and it all adds up to be a millennial’s dream come true. Just when you think you’ve got Marmozets sussed, they surprise you with a beautifully fragile acoustic ballad, Dandy, where Becca’s vocals truly shine. It’s a complete gear change, but a gorgeous one.

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CO.WAR.DICE might not be their heaviest album, but right now we all need some joy in our lives. You Want The Truth bristles with punk sarcasm, calling out the conspiracy theorists of the world. It’s a mere two minutes and 41 seconds long, but still packs a punch. Following that concise snarl, album closer Keep Going Darling clocks in at more than seven minutes. Joyous whoops bring it to a close, and the whole song has the feel of summer sun hitting your face. Good things come to those who wait, and CO.WAR.DICE is a genuine delight.

CO.WAR.DICE is out this Friday, May 22