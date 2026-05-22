"I was single, but having a very secret and naughty relationship with someone whose name can never be mentioned." Skin shares the stories behind 10 Skunk Anansie classics

Formed in London in the spring of 1994, Skunk Anansie emerged as a rock band like no other, melding together metal, punk, funk, dub and electronica influences.

The quartet, comprised of vocalist Skin, guitarist Ace, bassist Cass and drummer Mark Richardson, released their debut album, Paranoid & Sunburnt the following year, immediately offering a striking alternative to the pervasive Britpop culture. The band released two more critically-acclaimed records - 1996's Stoosh and 1999's Post Orgasmic Chill - before announcing their break-up in 2001.



In 2009, the group reunited, and have strengthened their reputation as one of Britain's most fearless and idiosyncratic rock bands with four further albums, most recently 2025's The Painful Truth.

Join vocalist Skin on a deep dive into some of her band's most beloved anthems.

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Little Baby Swastikkka (Paranoid & Sunburnt, 1995)

“I wrote the lyrics to this after seeing a tiny little swastika drawn on a wall, and it looked like it had been done by a four-year-old. In the mid-90s, there was a lot of racial friction in central London, and that’s where the whole idea came from. It’s the song that started it all as well because it was our first ever single. [BBC] Radio 1 used to do this thing with freshly signed bands where they would release limited edition seven-inch singles, and they did a 1,000 copy run of Little Baby Swastikkka, which we then re-recorded for our debut album."

Skunk Anansie Live - 2012 Little Baby Swastikkka - GoPro - Mediolanum Forum Milan - YouTube Watch On

Charlie Big Potato (Post Orgasmic Chill, 1999)

"This song was written after Ace was in a hotel room and he walked past a fax machine making noises. He brought it to rehearsals and started playing this riff, and I thought it sounded really cool. So I remember us making that tune and putting it together, and it was one of those songs that was really written in ten minutes because all the ideas just flew in. Even to this day there’s so much joy when we play this live. Whenever we start it and that drum ‘n’ bass thing comes in, we just look at each other and smile.



"Every band has a few songs that they know are going to completely kill it, and this is one of those songs. To this day it’s so much fun to play live, and for me this song really encompasses what Skunk Anansie is all about: it has melody, intelligence, riffage, great lyrics, it’s deep and meaningful, and it’s gonna rock your socks off."

Skunk Anansie - Charlie Big Potato - YouTube Watch On

Charity (Paranoid & Sunburnt, 1995)

"This is always a killer one to sing live. It has the classic 'really heavy then really quiet' Skunk Anansie thing that we used to do in them days... we’re a little more subtle now. But I think I did some of my best early vocal performances singing this song. You’ve got to really feel what you’re singing, and you need a lot of voice control and strong stomach muscles to pull this one off. And you have to breath in and sing really delicately after just going completely crazy."

Skunk Anansie - Charity - YouTube Watch On

Hedonism (Just Because You Feel Good) (Stoosh, 1996)

"I wrote Hedonism at four o’clock in the morning after I’d just been really badly dumped by my first love. That first dumping is always the most painful. I was crying my eyes out and I picked up a pen and wrote, 'I hope you’re feeling happy now'. That was the chorus initially. I brought it to the guys and they were like, 'It’s great, but where’s the chorus? You’ve got to sum it up!' So that’s where 'Just because you feel good' came from. It came really quickly and was written in about five minutes, but it came from a deep, dark place of being badly dumped for the first time. I never let it happen like that again, but I thank her very much for the song."

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Skunk Anansie - Hedonism - YouTube Watch On

My Ugly Boy (Wonderlustre, 2010)

"This was the first single from our first studio album after getting back together. I remember playing the riff on guitar at a rehearsal after the rest of the guys had gone off to get coffee. They came back and I was like, Listen to this!



"I was single at the time, but I was having a very secret and naughty relationship with someone whose name can never be mentioned, and this song is about that situation. The boys don’t even know this, but it was very tongue-in-cheek; it was about the ultimate night-time meeting up to shag situation. It’s actually about a very beautiful boy who I was having this secret fling with, but there were ugly things about the situation and that was why he was my ugly boy."

Skunk Anansie – My Ugly Boy, Squander. Live In London An Acoustic 2013 - YouTube Watch On

Squander (Smashes and Trashes, 2009)

"I was initially going to put this song on my third solo album, and it was another four o’clock in the morning job. It was written about a friend of mine that would never appreciate any situation they were in. Everyone has one of those friends that squanders everything and just wants more and more and more. I love the way the song builds and builds and builds, too. The original demo that I did was so good in terms of the feeling and vocals, but it took us so long to get it right in the studio. It ended up being a very heartfelt, beautiful song.”

Our Summer Kills The Sun (Black Traffic, 2012)

"I love this song because it’s just really beautiful. I love the melodies for it and how it goes from the verses into the choruses. It always makes me happy when I sing it. It’s a song about what we’re doing to the environment – I think that’s obvious – but it’s a very different kind of song for us. It’s quite experimental and it’s not one of the most well known tracks by us, it’s just a personal favourite of mine."

Our Summer Kills The Sun - YouTube Watch On

My Love Will Fall (Wonderlustre, 2010)

"This song is really cool. I love the fact that it starts with this really deep, dark bass line. The song itself is about admitting that everything is going to fall to pieces. It’s about the end of a relationship, and the end of everything being cool. I love the rhythm of it whenever we do it live, and it always puts tingles on the back of my neck. It’s a dark and nasty track."

My Love Will Fall - YouTube Watch On

Victim (Anarchytecture, 2016)

"Victim starts as an electronic track but it ends up quite metal and thrashy, and I love the haunting melody and the way it goes down in key into the chorus instead of up. It’s important for us as a band to keep moving forward and not be a nostalgia act."

Victim - YouTube Watch On

Secretly (Post Orgasmic Chill, 1999)

"Lyrically, melodically and musically this song is a Skunk Anansie masterpiece. It’s got all of our best elements in it. I think it was one of the first big beautiful tracks that we did to have strings in it and all that kind of stuff, and it just means a lot to me because it was a really good moment in my life and I’m very proud of it. I love the way the story is told, and it’s weird and kooky and edgy. This is my favourite Skunk Anansie song."