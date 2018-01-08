Zakk Wylde, Marilyn Manson + 8 more of the biggest stories from last week

As the world slowly gets off its collective arse and staggers back to work, the biggest bands in rock and metal have been making headlines once more. From Zakk Wylde playing the Star-Spangled Banner at a basketball game to Nightwish revealing all about their Decades compilation album, it’s been a busy ol’ week.

Here are the ten most popular stories of the week that you may have missed.

Watch Zakk Wylde’s blistering rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner

Guns N’ Roses: Slash recalls “surreal” reunion show

10 albums that are 10 years old in 2018

Marilyn Manson opens up on Twiggy Ramirez sacking

Opinion: Why you should love Bring Your Daughter... even though it's crap

All rape and kidnap charges against Decapitated dropped

Spotify face $1.6 billion copyright lawsuit

Chris Cornell fans asked to stop filming at his grave

Stone Sour add further European dates to 2018 schedule

Nightwish detail 20th anniversary compilation Decades