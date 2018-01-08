Zakk Wylde, Marilyn Manson + 8 more of the biggest stories from last week

As the world slowly gets off its collective arse and staggers back to work, the biggest bands in rock and metal have been making headlines once more. From Zakk Wylde playing the Star-Spangled Banner at a basketball game to Nightwish revealing all about their Decades compilation album, it’s been a busy ol’ week.
Here are the ten most popular stories of the week that you may have missed.
Watch Zakk Wylde’s blistering rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner
Guns N’ Roses: Slash recalls “surreal” reunion show
10 albums that are 10 years old in 2018
Marilyn Manson opens up on Twiggy Ramirez sacking
Opinion: Why you should love Bring Your Daughter... even though it's crap
All rape and kidnap charges against Decapitated dropped
Spotify face $1.6 billion copyright lawsuit
Chris Cornell fans asked to stop filming at his grave
Stone Sour add further European dates to 2018 schedule