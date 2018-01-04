Trending

Watch Zakk Wylde’s blistering rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner

By Classic Rock  

Ozzy guitarist and Black Label Society leader Zakk Wylde performs the US national anthem at Chicago Bulls game

Zakk Wylde at the United Center
(Image: © Chicago Bulls)

Last night, Zakk Wylde was invited to the United Center – home to the NBA’s Chicago Bulls – to perform the US national anthem ahead of the team’s game against the Toronto Raptors.

Wylde took to center court and gave a blistering rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner, with the guitarist later joining his Black Label Society bandmates at the city’s House Of Blues for a sold-out show.

Wylde posted the footage on his Instagram feed, while the Bulls later gave the Ozzy axeman a shout-out on Twitter.

Black Label Society are currently on the road in support of their new album Grimmest Hits, which will be released on January 19 via Spinefarm Records.

Find a full list of their upcoming tour dates below, along with last night’s footage.

Black Label Society Grimmest Hits tracklist

  1. Trampled Down Below
  2. Seasons Of The Falter
  3. The Betrayal
  4. All That Once Shined
  5. The Only Words
  6. Room Of Nightmares
  7. A Love Unreal
  8. Disbelief
  9. The Day That Heaven Had Gone Away
  10. Illusions Of Peace
  11. Bury Your Sorrow
  12. Nothing Left To Say

Tour Dates

Thursday, January 4, 2018 at 7:00PMEgyptian Room at Old National CentreIndianapolis, United States
Friday, January 5, 2018 at 7:00PMThe Fillmore DetroitDetroit, United States
Sunday, January 7, 2018 at 7:00PMUpstate Concert HallClifton Park, United States
Monday, January 8, 2018 at 7:00PMM TelusMontreal, Canada
Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at 7:00PMRebelToronto, Canada
Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at 7:00PM20 Monroe LiveGrand Rapids, United States
Friday, January 12, 2018 at 7:00PMDiamond BallroomOklahoma City, United States
Saturday, January 13, 2018 at 7:00PMBomb FactoryDallas, United States
Sunday, January 14, 2018 at 7:00PMEmo'sAustin, United States
Monday, January 15, 2018 at 7:00PMHouse Of BluesHouston, United States
Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at 7:00PMHouse Of BluesNew Orleans, United States
Thursday, January 18, 2018 at 7:30PMMarathon Music WorksNashville, United States
Friday, January 19, 2018 at 7:00PMBogart'sCincinnati, United States
Saturday, January 20, 2018 at 7:00PMCenter StageAtlanta, United States
Sunday, January 21, 2018 at 7:00PMShipRockedPort Canaveral, United States
Friday, January 26, 2018 at 7:00PMJannus LiveSt. Petersburg, United States
Saturday, January 27, 2018 at 7:00PMHouse Of BluesNorth Myrtle Beach, United States
Sunday, January 28, 2018 at 7:00PMThe RitzRaleigh, United States
Monday, January 29, 2018 at 7:00PMThe Fillmore Silver SpringSilver Spring, United States
Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at 7:00PMPlaystation TheaterNew York, United States
Thursday, February 1, 2018 at 7:00PMThe PalladiumWorcester, United States
Friday, February 2, 2018 at 7:00PMAuraPortland, United States
Saturday, February 3, 2018 at 7:00PMElectric FactoryPhiladelphia, United States
Monday, February 5, 2018 at 7:00PMTown BallroomBuffalo, United States
Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at 7:00PMThe Goodyear Theater at East EndAkron, United States
Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at 7:00PMStage AEPittsburgh, United States
Thursday, February 8, 2018 at 7:00PMEagles Ballroom Club StageMilwaukee, United States
Friday, February 9, 2018 at 7:00PMMyth LiveSaint Paul, United States
Sunday, February 11, 2018 at 7:00PMO'Brians Event CentreSaskatoon, Canada
Monday, February 12, 2018 at 7:00PMThe Ranch RoadhouseEdmonton, Canada
Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at 7:00PMCommodore BallroomVancouver, Canada
Friday, February 16, 2018 at 7:00PMBowes Event Center at Revolution PlaceGrande Prairie, Canada
Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 6:30PMMacEwan HallCalgary, Canada
Monday, February 19, 2018 at 7:00PMShowbox SoDoSeattle, United States
Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at 7:00PMRoselande TheaterPortland, United States
Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at 7:00PMAce Of SpadesSacramento, United States
Friday, February 23, 2018 at 7:00PMHouse of BluesLas Vegas, United States
Saturday, February 24, 2018 at 7:00PMThe MarqueeTempe, United States
Sunday, February 25, 2018 at 7:00PMSunshine TheaterAlbuquerque, United States
Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at 7:00PMThe Fonda TheatreLos Angeles, United States
Saturday, March 3, 2018 at 7:00PMTele-ClubYekaterinburg, Russia
Sunday, March 4, 2018 at 7:00PMYota SpaceMoscow, Russia
Monday, March 5, 2018 at 7:00PMCosmonautSaint Petersburg, Russian Federation
Thursday, March 8, 2018 at 7:00PMBataclanParis, France
Friday, March 9, 2018 at 7:00PMLe BikiniRamonville-St-Agne, France
Saturday, March 10, 2018 at 7:00PMJimmyJazzVitoria-Gasteiz, Spain
Sunday, March 11, 2018 at 7:00PMCapitolSantiago De Compostela, Spain
Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at 7:00PMRivieraMadrid, Spain
Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at 7:00PMRazzmatazzBarcelona, Spain
Friday, March 16, 2018 at 7:00PMAlcatrazMilan, Italy
Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 7:00PMRathaussaalTelfs, Austria
Sunday, March 18, 2018 at 7:00PMMala sportovni halaPrague, Czech Republic
Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at 7:00PMStudioKraków, Poland
Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at 7:00PMStodolaWarsaw, Poland
Friday, March 23, 2018 at 7:00PMBackstage WerkMunchen, Germany
Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 7:00PMBatschkappFrankfurt Am Main, Germany
Sunday, March 25, 2018 at 7:00PMKonzertfabrik Z7Pratteln, Switzerland
Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at 7:00PMLive Music HallCologne, Germany
Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at 7:00PMHuxleys Neue WeltBerlin, Germany
Thursday, March 29, 2018 at 7:00PMMarkthalleHamburg (Altstadt), Germany
Friday, March 30, 2018 at 7:00PMMelkwegAmsterdam, Netherlands
Saturday, March 31, 2018 at 7:00PMTrixAntwerp, Belgium
Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at 7:00PMden AtelierLuxembourg City, Luxembourg
Thursday, April 5, 2018 at 7:00PMRoyal Albert HallLondon, United Kingdom
Saturday, April 7, 2018 at 7:00PMTivoliDublin, Ireland
Sunday, April 8, 2018 at 7:00PMLimelightBelfast, United Kingdom
Monday, April 9, 2018 at 7:00PMLimelightBelfast, United Kingdom

