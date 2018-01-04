Watch Zakk Wylde’s blistering rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner

Last night, Zakk Wylde was invited to the United Center – home to the NBA’s Chicago Bulls – to perform the US national anthem ahead of the team’s game against the Toronto Raptors.
Wylde took to center court and gave a blistering rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner, with the guitarist later joining his Black Label Society bandmates at the city’s House Of Blues for a sold-out show.
Wylde posted the footage on his Instagram feed, while the Bulls later gave the Ozzy axeman a shout-out on Twitter.
Black Label Society are currently on the road in support of their new album Grimmest Hits, which will be released on January 19 via Spinefarm Records.
Find a full list of their upcoming tour dates below, along with last night’s footage.
Black Label Society Grimmest Hits tracklist
- Trampled Down Below
- Seasons Of The Falter
- The Betrayal
- All That Once Shined
- The Only Words
- Room Of Nightmares
- A Love Unreal
- Disbelief
- The Day That Heaven Had Gone Away
- Illusions Of Peace
- Bury Your Sorrow
- Nothing Left To Say
Tour Dates
|Thursday, January 4, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
|Indianapolis, United States
|Friday, January 5, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Fillmore Detroit
|Detroit, United States
|Sunday, January 7, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Upstate Concert Hall
|Clifton Park, United States
|Monday, January 8, 2018 at 7:00PM
|M Telus
|Montreal, Canada
|Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Rebel
|Toronto, Canada
|Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at 7:00PM
|20 Monroe Live
|Grand Rapids, United States
|Friday, January 12, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Diamond Ballroom
|Oklahoma City, United States
|Saturday, January 13, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Bomb Factory
|Dallas, United States
|Sunday, January 14, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Emo's
|Austin, United States
|Monday, January 15, 2018 at 7:00PM
|House Of Blues
|Houston, United States
|Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at 7:00PM
|House Of Blues
|New Orleans, United States
|Thursday, January 18, 2018 at 7:30PM
|Marathon Music Works
|Nashville, United States
|Friday, January 19, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Bogart's
|Cincinnati, United States
|Saturday, January 20, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Center Stage
|Atlanta, United States
|Sunday, January 21, 2018 at 7:00PM
|ShipRocked
|Port Canaveral, United States
|Friday, January 26, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Jannus Live
|St. Petersburg, United States
|Saturday, January 27, 2018 at 7:00PM
|House Of Blues
|North Myrtle Beach, United States
|Sunday, January 28, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Ritz
|Raleigh, United States
|Monday, January 29, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Fillmore Silver Spring
|Silver Spring, United States
|Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Playstation Theater
|New York, United States
|Thursday, February 1, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Palladium
|Worcester, United States
|Friday, February 2, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Aura
|Portland, United States
|Saturday, February 3, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Electric Factory
|Philadelphia, United States
|Monday, February 5, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Town Ballroom
|Buffalo, United States
|Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Goodyear Theater at East End
|Akron, United States
|Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Stage AE
|Pittsburgh, United States
|Thursday, February 8, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Eagles Ballroom Club Stage
|Milwaukee, United States
|Friday, February 9, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Myth Live
|Saint Paul, United States
|Sunday, February 11, 2018 at 7:00PM
|O'Brians Event Centre
|Saskatoon, Canada
|Monday, February 12, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Ranch Roadhouse
|Edmonton, Canada
|Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Commodore Ballroom
|Vancouver, Canada
|Friday, February 16, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Bowes Event Center at Revolution Place
|Grande Prairie, Canada
|Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 6:30PM
|MacEwan Hall
|Calgary, Canada
|Monday, February 19, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Showbox SoDo
|Seattle, United States
|Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Roselande Theater
|Portland, United States
|Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Ace Of Spades
|Sacramento, United States
|Friday, February 23, 2018 at 7:00PM
|House of Blues
|Las Vegas, United States
|Saturday, February 24, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Marquee
|Tempe, United States
|Sunday, February 25, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Sunshine Theater
|Albuquerque, United States
|Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Fonda Theatre
|Los Angeles, United States
|Saturday, March 3, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Tele-Club
|Yekaterinburg, Russia
|Sunday, March 4, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Yota Space
|Moscow, Russia
|Monday, March 5, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Cosmonaut
|Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation
|Thursday, March 8, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Bataclan
|Paris, France
|Friday, March 9, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Le Bikini
|Ramonville-St-Agne, France
|Saturday, March 10, 2018 at 7:00PM
|JimmyJazz
|Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain
|Sunday, March 11, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Capitol
|Santiago De Compostela, Spain
|Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Riviera
|Madrid, Spain
|Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Razzmatazz
|Barcelona, Spain
|Friday, March 16, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Alcatraz
|Milan, Italy
|Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Rathaussaal
|Telfs, Austria
|Sunday, March 18, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Mala sportovni hala
|Prague, Czech Republic
|Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Studio
|Kraków, Poland
|Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Stodola
|Warsaw, Poland
|Friday, March 23, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Backstage Werk
|Munchen, Germany
|Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Batschkapp
|Frankfurt Am Main, Germany
|Sunday, March 25, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Konzertfabrik Z7
|Pratteln, Switzerland
|Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Live Music Hall
|Cologne, Germany
|Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Huxleys Neue Welt
|Berlin, Germany
|Thursday, March 29, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Markthalle
|Hamburg (Altstadt), Germany
|Friday, March 30, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Melkweg
|Amsterdam, Netherlands
|Saturday, March 31, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Trix
|Antwerp, Belgium
|Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at 7:00PM
|den Atelier
|Luxembourg City, Luxembourg
|Thursday, April 5, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Royal Albert Hall
|London, United Kingdom
|Saturday, April 7, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Tivoli
|Dublin, Ireland
|Sunday, April 8, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Limelight
|Belfast, United Kingdom
|Monday, April 9, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Limelight
|Belfast, United Kingdom
