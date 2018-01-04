Watch Zakk Wylde’s blistering rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner

Last night, Zakk Wylde was invited to the United Center – home to the NBA’s Chicago Bulls – to perform the US national anthem ahead of the team’s game against the Toronto Raptors.

Wylde took to center court and gave a blistering rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner, with the guitarist later joining his Black Label Society bandmates at the city’s House Of Blues for a sold-out show.

Wylde posted the footage on his Instagram feed, while the Bulls later gave the Ozzy axeman a shout-out on Twitter.

Black Label Society are currently on the road in support of their new album Grimmest Hits, which will be released on January 19 via Spinefarm Records.

Find a full list of their upcoming tour dates below, along with last night’s footage.

Black Label Society Grimmest Hits tracklist

Trampled Down Below Seasons Of The Falter The Betrayal All That Once Shined The Only Words Room Of Nightmares A Love Unreal Disbelief The Day That Heaven Had Gone Away Illusions Of Peace Bury Your Sorrow Nothing Left To Say

Tour Dates

Thursday, January 4, 2018 at 7:00PM Egyptian Room at Old National Centre Indianapolis, United States Friday, January 5, 2018 at 7:00PM The Fillmore Detroit Detroit, United States Sunday, January 7, 2018 at 7:00PM Upstate Concert Hall Clifton Park, United States Monday, January 8, 2018 at 7:00PM M Telus Montreal, Canada Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at 7:00PM Rebel Toronto, Canada Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at 7:00PM 20 Monroe Live Grand Rapids, United States Friday, January 12, 2018 at 7:00PM Diamond Ballroom Oklahoma City, United States Saturday, January 13, 2018 at 7:00PM Bomb Factory Dallas, United States Sunday, January 14, 2018 at 7:00PM Emo's Austin, United States Monday, January 15, 2018 at 7:00PM House Of Blues Houston, United States Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at 7:00PM House Of Blues New Orleans, United States Thursday, January 18, 2018 at 7:30PM Marathon Music Works Nashville, United States Friday, January 19, 2018 at 7:00PM Bogart's Cincinnati, United States Saturday, January 20, 2018 at 7:00PM Center Stage Atlanta, United States Sunday, January 21, 2018 at 7:00PM ShipRocked Port Canaveral, United States Friday, January 26, 2018 at 7:00PM Jannus Live St. Petersburg, United States Saturday, January 27, 2018 at 7:00PM House Of Blues North Myrtle Beach, United States Sunday, January 28, 2018 at 7:00PM The Ritz Raleigh, United States Monday, January 29, 2018 at 7:00PM The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, United States Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at 7:00PM Playstation Theater New York, United States Thursday, February 1, 2018 at 7:00PM The Palladium Worcester, United States Friday, February 2, 2018 at 7:00PM Aura Portland, United States Saturday, February 3, 2018 at 7:00PM Electric Factory Philadelphia, United States Monday, February 5, 2018 at 7:00PM Town Ballroom Buffalo, United States Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at 7:00PM The Goodyear Theater at East End Akron, United States Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at 7:00PM Stage AE Pittsburgh, United States Thursday, February 8, 2018 at 7:00PM Eagles Ballroom Club Stage Milwaukee, United States Friday, February 9, 2018 at 7:00PM Myth Live Saint Paul, United States Sunday, February 11, 2018 at 7:00PM O'Brians Event Centre Saskatoon, Canada Monday, February 12, 2018 at 7:00PM The Ranch Roadhouse Edmonton, Canada Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at 7:00PM Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, Canada Friday, February 16, 2018 at 7:00PM Bowes Event Center at Revolution Place Grande Prairie, Canada Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 6:30PM MacEwan Hall Calgary, Canada Monday, February 19, 2018 at 7:00PM Showbox SoDo Seattle, United States Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at 7:00PM Roselande Theater Portland, United States Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at 7:00PM Ace Of Spades Sacramento, United States Friday, February 23, 2018 at 7:00PM House of Blues Las Vegas, United States Saturday, February 24, 2018 at 7:00PM The Marquee Tempe, United States Sunday, February 25, 2018 at 7:00PM Sunshine Theater Albuquerque, United States Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at 7:00PM The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, United States Saturday, March 3, 2018 at 7:00PM Tele-Club Yekaterinburg, Russia Sunday, March 4, 2018 at 7:00PM Yota Space Moscow, Russia Monday, March 5, 2018 at 7:00PM Cosmonaut Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation Thursday, March 8, 2018 at 7:00PM Bataclan Paris, France Friday, March 9, 2018 at 7:00PM Le Bikini Ramonville-St-Agne, France Saturday, March 10, 2018 at 7:00PM JimmyJazz Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain Sunday, March 11, 2018 at 7:00PM Capitol Santiago De Compostela, Spain Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at 7:00PM Riviera Madrid, Spain Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at 7:00PM Razzmatazz Barcelona, Spain Friday, March 16, 2018 at 7:00PM Alcatraz Milan, Italy Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 7:00PM Rathaussaal Telfs, Austria Sunday, March 18, 2018 at 7:00PM Mala sportovni hala Prague, Czech Republic Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at 7:00PM Studio Kraków, Poland Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at 7:00PM Stodola Warsaw, Poland Friday, March 23, 2018 at 7:00PM Backstage Werk Munchen, Germany Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 7:00PM Batschkapp Frankfurt Am Main, Germany Sunday, March 25, 2018 at 7:00PM Konzertfabrik Z7 Pratteln, Switzerland Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at 7:00PM Live Music Hall Cologne, Germany Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at 7:00PM Huxleys Neue Welt Berlin, Germany Thursday, March 29, 2018 at 7:00PM Markthalle Hamburg (Altstadt), Germany Friday, March 30, 2018 at 7:00PM Melkweg Amsterdam, Netherlands Saturday, March 31, 2018 at 7:00PM Trix Antwerp, Belgium Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at 7:00PM den Atelier Luxembourg City, Luxembourg Thursday, April 5, 2018 at 7:00PM Royal Albert Hall London, United Kingdom Saturday, April 7, 2018 at 7:00PM Tivoli Dublin, Ireland Sunday, April 8, 2018 at 7:00PM Limelight Belfast, United Kingdom Monday, April 9, 2018 at 7:00PM Limelight Belfast, United Kingdom

