What happens when a classical trio crash AC/DC into Bach

Viewers of South Africa’s Expresso Show got more than the usual morning TV round-up of news, gossip and pets performing unexpected tricks this week, as their screens were taken over by The Grey, a classical music trio who proceeded to play AC/DC’s 1990 hit Thunderstruck in the style of 18th century German composer Bach.

“We make it our mission to play all time favourites for all ages,” say The Grey. “Our repertoire includes mashups of Bach and AC/DC, Vivaldi and Sia, Queen, tangos from Piazolla, love songs and famous film theme songs.”

The trio are made up of violin players Donne de Kock and Ellani de Jager and pianist Eric Gerber, who adds, “My goal and mission for The Grey is to achieve a well-balanced group of musicians who love to play good music that suits all audiences. My vision for this group is to create everlasting beautiful music and that every single piece of work will last forever in our audience’s hearts. Two violins and one piano can make a difference!”

Bach was unavailable for comment.