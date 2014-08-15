Experts left Thunderstruck by cost of AC/DC song

It’s been revealed the AC/DC track Thunderstruck is one of most expensive songs in cinema history.

The track, which featured in the 1999 film Varsity Blues, cost $500,000 to use and the movie’s music supervisor Thomas Golubic says he was “horrified” when he discovered how much it would cost.

When asked to reveal the most amount of money spent on a single song during Variety’s Artisans series, Golubic says: “$500,000 on Varsity Blues for the AC/DC song Thunderstruck. I remember being absolutely horrified when I heard that number. We spent a lot of time coming up with what we thought were great alternatives but there was going to be no budging on that – and they had money to pay for it.”

AC/DC released the Who Made Who album in 1986 for the film Maximum Overdrive, while 2010’s Iron Man 2 featured 15 of the group’s tracks.

Thunderstruck was recently given a bluegrass makeover by Finnish band Steve ’N’ Seagulls, while Jesse Fink, author of forthcoming biography The Youngs: The Brothers Who Built AC/DC, says Malcolm Young won’t return to the band due to health problems.

His nephew Stevie appears on AC/DC’s upcoming album and is expected to tour with the band in the future.