Watch this man cover The Trooper on guitar and synth at the same time

Patting your head and rubbing your stomach. Climbing the stairs holding a hot mug of coffee. Eating crisps and performing an intricate operation. These everyday activities make the left and right hemispheres of the brain work in sweet unison. But it takes a special kind of team-oriented noggin to do these tasks properly without hurting yourself – or anyone else – in the process.

Gabriel Guardian has one of those ambidextrous brains. The Texas multi-instrumentalist has recorded a version of himself covering Iron Maiden’s 1983 classic The Trooper on guitar and a synth. There’s no split-screen trickery here. He’s doing both at the same time at an ungodly speed.

“Iron Maiden is definitely one of my biggest influences of all time,” says Gabriel. “I remember when I was 12 years old, I learned my first Maiden song – The Trooper! It’s pretty awesome to finally do a cover of this legendary classic as an adult.”

The video even features a nod to Derek Riggs’ classic single artwork. This man has thought of everything. That’ll be his brain again.

