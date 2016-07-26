Watch this man nail 155 Iron Maiden riffs in a row!

Edmund Hillary. Tenzing Norgay. Lino Lacedelli. Achille Compagnoni. James Robertson. All of these people were the first to reach the summit of mountains such as Everest, K2 and Ben Nevis.

Now, we can add Brazilian metal fan Murilo Martins to this list we’ve hastily Googled. While this fella hasn’t physically scaled any heights that we know of, he set himself a similar challenge by learning every riff from all of Iron Maiden’s 16 studio albums.

That’s right, Murilo has learned every riff from the band’s 1980 self-titled debut up until their most recent album, The Book Of Souls. Riffs from 155 songs, played in one take. It’s a feat as heroic as climbing up the highest mountain, isn’t it? Yes it is. Give him a medal with Eddie’s face on it, someone.

“I wouldn’t be able to live with myself if I hadn’t went through with this idea that had been in my mind for a long time,” says Martins. “Up the Irons!”

Watch the video, then berate yourself for forgetting the simplest list of groceries.