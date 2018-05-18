Watch the Rock On The Range Live Stream

135,000 fans will descend on MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, this weekend, for the 12th annual Rock On The Range Festival. It'll be hot, it'll be loud, and it'll be a whole shitload of fun.

If you can't make it, or if you'd much rather watch events unfold from the safety of an armchair, we've got you covered. Over the weekend we'll be streaming 20 sets live and direct from the festival site, including performances from Stone Sour, Avenged Sevenfold, Baroness, Code Orange and Godsmack.

Keep this page bookmarked. The full streaming schedule is below, with times shown in BST and Eastern.

Streaming Schedule

Day One

Fri 22.00 BST / Fri 17.00 ET - Machine Gun Kelly

Fri 22.45 BST / Fri 17.45 ET - The Fever 333

Fri 23:45 BST / Fri 18.45 ET - Senses Fail

Sat 00.20 BST / Fri 19:20 ET - Turnstile

Sat 00.55 BST / Fri 19:55 ET - 10 Years

Sat 01.35 BST / Fri 20.35 ET - Hawthorne Heights

Sat 02.10 BST / Fri 21.10 ET - Quicksand

Sat 02.45 BST / Fri 21:45 ET - Underoath

Day Two

Sat 22.45 BST / Sat 17:45 ET - From Ashes to New

Sat 23.15 BST / Sat 18:15 ET - Bullet for My Valentine

Sun 00.00 BST / Sat 19:00 ET - Three Days Grace

Sun 00:50 BST / Sat 19.50 ET - Tech N9ne

Sun 01.30 BST / Sat 20:30 ET - Stone Sour

Sun 02.30 BST / Sat 21:30 ET - Avenged Sevenfold

Day Three

Sun 22.10 BST / Sun 17:10 ET - Like a Storm

Sun 22.40 BST / Sun 17:40 ET - Red Sun Rising

Sun 23.10 BST / Sun 18:10 ET - I Prevail

Sun 23:45 BST / Sun 18.45 ET - Code Orange

Mon 00.55 BST / Sun 19:55 ET - Baroness

Mon 01.55 BST / Sun 21:50 ET - Godsmack