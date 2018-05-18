Watch the Rock On The Range Live Stream

135,000 fans will descend on MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, this weekend, for the 12th annual Rock On The Range Festival. It'll be hot, it'll be loud, and it'll be a whole shitload of fun.
If you can't make it, or if you'd much rather watch events unfold from the safety of an armchair, we've got you covered. Over the weekend we'll be streaming 20 sets live and direct from the festival site, including performances from Stone Sour, Avenged Sevenfold, Baroness, Code Orange and Godsmack.
Keep this page bookmarked. The full streaming schedule is below, with times shown in BST and Eastern.
Streaming Schedule
Day One
Fri 22.00 BST / Fri 17.00 ET - Machine Gun Kelly
Fri 22.45 BST / Fri 17.45 ET - The Fever 333
Fri 23:45 BST / Fri 18.45 ET - Senses Fail
Sat 00.20 BST / Fri 19:20 ET - Turnstile
Sat 00.55 BST / Fri 19:55 ET - 10 Years
Sat 01.35 BST / Fri 20.35 ET - Hawthorne Heights
Sat 02.10 BST / Fri 21.10 ET - Quicksand
Sat 02.45 BST / Fri 21:45 ET - Underoath
Day Two
Sat 22.45 BST / Sat 17:45 ET - From Ashes to New
Sat 23.15 BST / Sat 18:15 ET - Bullet for My Valentine
Sun 00.00 BST / Sat 19:00 ET - Three Days Grace
Sun 00:50 BST / Sat 19.50 ET - Tech N9ne
Sun 01.30 BST / Sat 20:30 ET - Stone Sour
Sun 02.30 BST / Sat 21:30 ET - Avenged Sevenfold
Day Three
Sun 22.10 BST / Sun 17:10 ET - Like a Storm
Sun 22.40 BST / Sun 17:40 ET - Red Sun Rising
Sun 23.10 BST / Sun 18:10 ET - I Prevail
Sun 23:45 BST / Sun 18.45 ET - Code Orange
Mon 00.55 BST / Sun 19:55 ET - Baroness
Mon 01.55 BST / Sun 21:50 ET - Godsmack