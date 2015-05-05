Metallica's Enter Sandman played backwards

YouTuber and metalhead Rob Scallon is deep in his MAY-tallica project and has recently launched this weird yet brilliant rendition of Enter Sandman.

Rob played and sang the song backwards (which isn’t easy) then reversed the footage so the song plays forwards AND IT BLOODY WORKS. Plus there’s a load of silly string, apples, pretzels, polystyrene and more to keep your eyes occupied while your ears are confused.

And how did it sound while being recorded? Well luckily Rob has released the backwards forwards footage too! Bravo for the time and dedication, we struggle with palindromes.