Watch Avenged Sevenfold's entire discography in 8 minutes!

Avenged Sevenfold are one of the biggest names in modern metal. In their two decade long career, they have amassed seven studio albums, two compilation albums, two video albums, one soundtrack album, a live album, 26 music videos and 31 singles. That's one hell of a lot of AX7 songs from the likes of M Shadows and co.

One YouTube user has given himself the mammouth task of slaying through all seven Avenged songs in only eight minutes. Paschalis Theotokis has made a habit of what he calls gigalyric videos – "an intense mashup spanning a band's entire career, or on a more precise term, their complete discography (snippets of each song) distilled within couple minutes! Most of the time costume changes, wigs and other mannerisms are involved in the mimicry"– and has previously made his way through the back-catalogues of the likes of Machine Head, Metallica, Lamb Of God, Slipknot, Rammstein and more.

Prepare, once again, to have your mind blown...