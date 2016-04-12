Watch this man play 99 Metallica songs in 10 minutes

A Metallica superfan has stormed through the band’s back catalogue at breath-taking speed and it’s excellent.

YouTuber Paschalis Theotokis is no stranger to these epic discography run-throughs (that he calls Megalyric videos) having already covered 80 Machine Head songs in 8 minutes. In the below video, though, he’s turned his Guitar Hero guitar and impressive wig collection to Metallica’s musical legacy – from the embryonic thrash of Kill ‘Em All all the way through to Death Magnetic.

Check it out.

80 Machine Head songs covered in 8 minutes