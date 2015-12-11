80 Machine Head songs covered in 8 minutes

A You Tube user has made an eight minute video of himself covering nearly every song Machine Head have ever written.

Paschalis Theotokis plays parts of 80 tracks from the band – starting off with Davidian from first album Burn My Eyes and wraps up with the final song from 2014’s Bloodstone & Diamonds.

He also undergoes wardrobe changes reflecting frontman Robb Flynn’s look at the time each album was released.

The band are currently trekking across North America with their An Evening with Machine Head tour through December, which sees them perform a two-hour set each night.

They’ll be hitting Europe next February, with seven dates scheduled in the UK.