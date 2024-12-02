Some of my favourite rock and metal records ever are included in Walmart's big Cyber Monday vinyl sale

Happy Cyber Monday! If you're in the market for bagging some classic rock and metal albums on vinyl, be it that special variant you've been after for a while or simply that one iconic LP you've been missing from your collection, you might want to check out Walmart's Cyber Monday vinyl sale. They have a solid little range of LPs available, so I thought I'd dive in and pick out some of the top-tier banger records that you absolutely need in your life if you don't have them already. Have a look below.

Alice In Chains Dirt red vinyl variant: was US$31.97 now US$21.97 at Walmart Not just the best album of Alice In Chains' career for my money, but one of the greatest hard rock/heavy metal/grunge/whatever the hell you wanna call it albums of all time. This is also a gorgeous, exclusive red vinyl variant, so even if you already have the record in your collection, it might be time for an upgrade.

Black Sabbath Vol 4: was US$33.99 now US$23.18 at Walmart Let's be frank: all of Sabbath's first six studio albums are undisputed, stone-cold, genre-defining classics. Still, if Vol 4 is missing from your collection or you're looking for a good first record to get into Sabbath for the first time, this is a good chance to pick it up at ten bucks off Walmart's usual price.

Sepultura Roots: was US$38.48 now US$34.34 at Walmart Ok, so a little over four dollars isn't exactly a mindblowing saving, but can you put a price on one of the most seminal and influential metal albums of the 90s? Yes, you can, and that price is now 34 dollars and 34 cents. Pretty much worth it for that banger of a title track alone, to be honest.

Deftones Koi No Yokan: was US$29.57 now US$16.99 at Walmart Deftones don't really do bad albums, but it's probably safe to say you won't find many fans who'd stick Koi No Yokan right at the top of the pile. Still, this LP is still packing its fair share of absolute worldies (SWERVE CITY!), and if you're yet to pick it up, a twelve dollar saving is pretty decent business.

Red Hot Chili Peppers Greatest Hits: was US$29.98 now US$22.99 at Walmart Some people are snidey about Greatest Hits sets. I am not one of those people. If you're a newcomer to the Chilis or just fancy having a ton of their biggest tunes in one place, this special picture disc edition of their 2003 best-of is a good option.

Motörhead Ace Of Spades: was US$32.99 now US$23.75 at Walmart God, I miss Motörhead. Ace Of Spades might be their most famous album courtesy of its iconic title track, but vintage 'Head ragers (We Are) The Roadcrew and The Chase Is Better Than The Catch are both present and correct here too, as is one of their most fabulously named vintage anthems, Love Me Like A Reptile. Sssssssexy.

Iron Maiden Somewhere In Time: was US$34.20 now US$16.99 at Walmart Last but certainly not least is this sci-fi-powered classic from the greatest heavy metal band of all time. Somewhere In Time is an oft-overlooked entry into Maiden's catalogue, but their triumphant recent Future Past tour has reminded everyone of just what a cracking album this really is. It's also one of the most heavily discounted LPs in Walmart's sale. Hooray!

