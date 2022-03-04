Vote for the greatest nu metal album of all-time

When Korn released their self-titled debut album in 1994, it blew open the gates for a whole new breed of alternative metal artists exploring the boundaries between metal and hip-hop. Nu metal represented one of the last times metal was truly in bed with the mainstream, its artists regularly gatecrashing the charts, even topping them at times, as the likes of Limp Bizkit, Linkin Park, Korn and Deftones all had their day in the sun.

The genre may have fallen out of favour after the early 2000s, but it nevertheless produced an impressive list of metal anthems that can still fill dancefloors in metal clubs around the world... and its influence can be found in some of the hottest new bands today.

With that in mind, we want you to help us identify the best nu metal albums ever. Whether you pick bands who have since moved on from the genre like Slipknot or Papa Roach, influential icons such as Korn and Deftones or newcomers like Bloodywood, Death Blooms and Tetrarch, we want to hear what nu metal records you think represent the genre best.

And there's an option there too to add your own choices if you really need to tell us how much you love Uncle Kracker (there's always one).