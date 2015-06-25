VIDEO: Watch Josh Flowers & The Wild perform 'Holy Roller'

London-based blues rockers Josh Flowers & The Wild recently stopped by TeamRock Radio to record a session.

Check out this video of their song Holy Roller, filmed in the depths of the Blue Fin building, in London’s SE1.

The band are currently working on their debut album with producer Martin Terefe. Catch them at the following venues:

June 25: London, The KPH July 12: London, The Old Queen’s Head July 26: London, The Finsbury July 30: London, The KPH

For more information on the band, visit their official site.