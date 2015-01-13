VIDEO: Steel Panther – Girl From Oklahoma acoustic

Late last year Steel Panther performed a special acoustic set at the 12 Bar in London and we were there to capture the action.

As well as airing a special acoustic version of The Stocking Song, the Panther guys treated the lucky audience to a stripped-back version of Girl From Oklahoma – an ode to a girl Steel Panther know very well, taken from their 2009 album Feel The Steel.

Steel Panther are off on tour with Skindred and Lounge Kittens at the following dates:

Mar 06: Manchester O2 Apollo Mar 09: Glasgow O2 Academy Mar 12: Wolverhampton Civic Hall Mar 14: London Wembley SSE Arena