Trans-Siberian Metallica plus Santa equals bloodthirsty Christmas mayhem

Our old friend DJ Cummerbund has been at it again. The king of the mash-ups has worked his magic by combining Metallica's For Who The Bell Tolls with the Trans Siberian Orchestra's makeover of the classic Christmas smash Carol of the Bells.

This mutant music has then be combined with some violent footage from the 2005 film Santa's Slay, a movie in which the police force in a small Midwestern town are on the hunt for a killer Santa Claus who's busy butchering citizens during the festive season.

"I woke up the other morning from a pretty vivid fever dream," says Cummerbund. "In this dream,I was visited at my home by three men on horseback - Randy 'Macho Man' Savage, James Hetfield, and Colm Wilkinson. Before I could get a word in, Colm punched me in the neck and informed me that I was to create this - the greatest Christmas song of all time."

We're not sure about that, but it's almost certainly in the Top 3.

DJ Cummerbund has previously been responsible for such unlikely feats as Dragonforce vs. The Eagles, Led Zeppelin vs. Greta Van Fleet, Metallica vs. Earth, Wind & Fire, Ozzy Osbourne vs. Earth Wind & Fire, the Foo Fighters vs. funk king Rick James, Twisted Sister vs. Blind Melon, and Rush vs. R&B superstar Kelis.