Top 10 Entombed tracks as chosen by Baest

Danish death metallers Baest have just embarked on the Hell Over Europe III tour with Belgian brutes Aborted and Swedish heavyweights Entombed A.D. – who rose like a phoenix from the ashes of the pioneering Scandinavian deathers Entombed – kicking off the brutality in London, upon the release of their second studio album, Venenum.

In celebration of this insanely savage tour, and in anticipation of their ferocious release, we caught up with the young death dealers to find out their favourite tracks from their influences turned tour mates, the mighty Entombed.

1. Blessed Be

"From the album featuring the sickest artwork in the history of death metal, Blessed Be is heavy, fast melodic yet disgusting. Always start your mornings, evenings and/or nights with this track. We cant quite figure out who’s singing, any clues?"

2. Wolverine Blues

"Pound for pound the most vicious guitar-tone of all! Simple, disgusting and damn catchy. Uffe Cederlund joins Obituary in the fight for Stratocasters in death metal, ballsy move!"

3. Evilyn

"Disco feels and kinky drums. Features one of the greatest breaks in death metal. (1.33) We realize there is an overwhelming amount of the old school Entombed. Please, bear with us."

4. To Ride, shoot straight, and speak the the truth

"Iconic artwork, and a hell of an album opener. Simple riffs, dirty production, a death ‘n’ roll opus. Not that death metal, but a unique musical direction, dominated by entombed."

5. Left Hand Path

"Screams, keyboards and legendary production. A mark in the history of metal, and the foundation of BAEST’s dreams, ambitions and musical influence."

6. Drowned

"If you want to learn tremolo picks and cool tempo changes, to use in your own band? Check this out. Drum fills, picks slides, speed, speed, morbidity."

7. Clandestine (live)

"We know, that this is a whole album. But seriously, take a good long listen. Dudes ripped heads off when we were wearing diapers and continue to do so. Maybe the best sounding live album of all time!"

8. Eyemaster

Groovy and mean!

9. Elimination

"WHAT! They are back, LG sounds more brutal than ever. We are having the pleasure of touring with these guys the coming months. We look forward to seeing the new tracks, which definitely is an important part of the entombed catalogue. Death ‘n’ roll lives!"

10. Soldier of No Fortune

"The name itself is enough to get on to this list, because of the strong Deep Purple reference. We too like Deep Purple and Soldier of Fortune is an awesome track! And so is Soldier of No Fortune - a strong ending for a strong album."

Baest's new album Venenum will be released on October 18 via Century Media Records as Limited Edition CD Digipak, vinyl plus CD as well as on all digital platforms.

Baest join their labelmates Aborted and Entombed A.D. on the Hell Over Europe III tour, bringing the sonic carnage of their second studio album to a club near you! See the full list of dates below:

Hell Over Europe III Tour Dates 2019 (ABORTED & ENTOMBED A.D. & BAEST)

Oct 18: London,The Dome, UK

Oct 19: Paderborn, Metal Inferno Festival, DE

Oct 20: Leipzig, Taubchentall, DE

Oct 21: Prague, Futurum, CZ

Oct 22: Bratislava, Randal Club, SK

Oct 23: Warschau, Proxima, PL

Oct 24: Vilnius, Kablys, LT

Oct 25: Riga, Melna Piektdiena, LV

Oct 26: Talinn, Tapper, EE

Oct 27: Helsinki, On The Rocks, FI

Oct 29: Stockholm, Slykhust, SE

Oct 30: Gothenburg, Pustervik, SE

Oct 31: Oslo, Jon Dee, NO

Nov 01: Copenhagen, Vega, DK

Nov 02: Kassel, Goldgrube, DE

Nov 03: Mannheim, MS Complex, DE

Nov 04: Milano, Legend club, IT

Nov 06: Murcia, Garaje, ES

Nov 07: Malaga, Paris15, ES

Nov 09: Bilbao, Stage Live, ES

Nov 10: Toulouse, Metronum, FR

Nov 11: Niort, Camji, FR

Nov 12: Rennes, Ubu, FR

Nov 13: Savigny Le Temple, L'Empreinte, FR

Nov 14: Antwerp, Zappa, BE

Nov 15: Haarlem - Patronaat, NL

Nov 16: Sittard, Volt, NL

Nov 17: Hamburg, Kulturpalast, DE