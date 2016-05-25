This is what Rammstein would sound like if they were a bossa nova band

You don’t really hear a strong bossa nova influence on rock, do you? We’re not sure why the Brazilian genre has been given short shrift, but we’d really like to see it catch on, if this live Rammstein clip is anything to go by.

This unusual take on Du Hast, the second single from the Berlin sextet’s 1997 album Sehnsucht, was created by Wilton Turdley – the man responsible for the Ozzy Osbourne ska version of Over The Mountain. The video is oddly compelling and turns the attention away from all those exploding cocks and fireworks and instead gives keyboardist Christian ‘Flake’ Lorenz a chance to shine. It’s a shame he has to power his own keyboard by using a treadmill, though.

We asked our local bookie what the odds were on Rammstein’s Download headline set having a distinct bossa nova flavour next month. He just laughed, then told us to get out. Clearly afraid of a massive payout.

We interviewed the man who sets Rammstein on fire

The 10 best Rammstein songs from 1997-2002