This is the setlist from the first night of Architects' European tour

Architects kicked off their epic European tour with an intimate hometown gig last night, as they packed out Brighton's 600-capacity Concorde 2 with excitable local fans.
It was the band's first live show since the release of new album Holy Hell earlier this year, and marks the start of their first European tour dates since February.
Openers Death Is Not Defeat and Modern Misery were among six songs which got their live debut, with the setlist comprising a varied mix of material old and new. Fan favourites A Match Made In Heaven, Gone With The Wind and new classic Doomsday all made an appearance in the set.
Architects' European tour continues through to February 2019, including a number of UK arena shows. Check out full dates at the bottom of the page.
Architects setlist
1. Death Is Not Defeat
2. Modern Misery
3. Nihilist
4. Deathwish
5. Broken Cross
6. Holy Hell
7. Royal Beggars
8. Gravedigger
9. Mortal After All
10. Downfall
11. Naysayer
12. These Colours Don't Run
13. A Match Made in Heaven
14. Hereafter
15. Gone With the Wind
16. Doomsday
Architects tour dates
Dec 04: St. Petersburg, A2, Russia
Dec 06: Moscow, Adrenaline Stadium, Russia
Dec 08: Kiev Stereoplaza, Ukraine
Jan 06: Stockholm Fryshuset Arenan, Sweden
Jan 08: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark
Jan 10: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi-Electric-Halle, Germany
Jan 11: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium
Jan 12: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands
Jan 14: Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse, UK
Jan 17: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK
Jan 18: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK
Jan 19: London SSE Arena Wembley, UK
Jan 21: Luxembourg Luxexpo, Luxembourg
Jan 22: Lyon Transbordeur, France
Jan 24: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain
Jan 25: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain
Jan 27: Paris Olympia, France
Jan 28: Zurich Halle 622, Switzerland
Jan 29: Vienna Gasometer, Austria
Jan 30: Milan Alcatraz, Italy
Jan 31: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic
Feb 01: Warsaw Stodola, Poland
Feb 02: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany
Feb 03: Offenbach Stadthalle, Germany
Feb 05: Berlin Verti Music Hall, Germany
Feb 06: Munich Zenith, Germany
Feb 08: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany