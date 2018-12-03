This is the setlist from the first night of Architects' European tour

Architects kicked off their epic European tour with an intimate hometown gig last night, as they packed out Brighton's 600-capacity Concorde 2 with excitable local fans.

It was the band's first live show since the release of new album Holy Hell earlier this year, and marks the start of their first European tour dates since February.

Openers Death Is Not Defeat and Modern Misery were among six songs which got their live debut, with the setlist comprising a varied mix of material old and new. Fan favourites A Match Made In Heaven, Gone With The Wind and new classic Doomsday all made an appearance in the set.

Architects' European tour continues through to February 2019, including a number of UK arena shows. Check out full dates at the bottom of the page.

Architects setlist

1. Death Is Not Defeat

2. Modern Misery

3. Nihilist

4. Deathwish

5. Broken Cross

6. Holy Hell

7. Royal Beggars

8. Gravedigger

9. Mortal After All

10. Downfall

11. Naysayer

12. These Colours Don't Run

13. A Match Made in Heaven

14. Hereafter

15. Gone With the Wind

16. Doomsday

Dec 04: St. Petersburg, A2, Russia

Dec 06: Moscow, Adrenaline Stadium, Russia

Dec 08: Kiev Stereoplaza, Ukraine

Jan 06: Stockholm Fryshuset Arenan, Sweden

Jan 08: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark

Jan 10: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi-Electric-Halle, Germany

Jan 11: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium

Jan 12: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands

Jan 14: Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse, UK

Jan 17: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Jan 18: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Jan 19: London SSE Arena Wembley, UK

Jan 21: Luxembourg Luxexpo, Luxembourg

Jan 22: Lyon Transbordeur, France

Jan 24: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Jan 25: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain

Jan 27: Paris Olympia, France

Jan 28: Zurich Halle 622, Switzerland

Jan 29: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Jan 30: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Jan 31: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

Feb 01: Warsaw Stodola, Poland

Feb 02: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany

Feb 03: Offenbach Stadthalle, Germany

Feb 05: Berlin Verti Music Hall, Germany

Feb 06: Munich Zenith, Germany

Feb 08: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany