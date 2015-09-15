The Vigilant Christian reacts to "satanic" Slayer video

Avid evangelical YouTuber The Vigilant Christian has cast his gaze on the mighty Slayer and exposed the “satanism” they promote.

Describing Slayer as “twisted” and “evil”, the “Satanic” bands like Slayer are “attacking our God” – according to The Vigilant Christian. He also accuses Slayer of making Satanism cool, and that fans are clueless to the spiritual reality.

He continues to prove just how evil the new video for Repentless is, how it loves death and that the world of rock ‘n’ roll hates god.

This goes on for 12 whole minutes. Just watch.

