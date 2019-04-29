Rammstein's Radio lyrics translated into English

Rammstein's Radio lyrics translated!

German alt-metallers Rammstein released their new single Radio late last week, and the internet has been abuzz with interpretations of the song, its lyrics and, of course, its accompanying video ever since.

Set throughout various eras of German history, the video (and song) examine East Germany's relationship with Western culture – specifically the banning of the consumption of music, art and culture from the West by the German Democratic Republic.

But it can be hard to keep up with the discussion if you're not sure what the lyrics mean. So, we turned to the internet for a trusty translation into English, so you can make your own interpretation of the song and action.

Rammstein Radio lyrics

[Presenter]

"Attention, attention here is Berlin Königs Wusterhausen and the German shortwave transmitter. We're broadcasting dance music..."

[Verse 1]

We weren't allowed to be part of it.

Nothing to see, talk or hear

But every night for an hour or two.

I've vanished from this world

A little happy every night

My ear very close to the world receiver

[Refrain]

Radio, my radio

I let myself be sucked into the ether

My ears become eyes

Radio, my radio

That's how I hear what I don't see

Silence secretly faraway woe

[Verse 2]

We weren't allowed to be part of it.

Nothing to see, talk or disturb

Every song was forbidden

So dangerous foreign notes

But every night a little happy

My ear very close to the world receiver

[Refrain]

Radio, my radio

I let myself be sucked into the ether

My ears become eyes

Radio, my radio (my radio)

That's how I hear what I don't see

Silence secretly faraway woe

[Bridge]

Every night I secretly rose

On the back of music

Put your ears on your wings

Sing softly into one's hands

Every night and fly again

I just walked away with the music

Float so through bright rooms

No borders, no fences.

[Interlude]

Radio, radio

Radio, radio

[Refrain]

Radio, my radio (my radio)

I let myself be sucked into the ether

My ears become eyes

Radio, my radio (my radio)

That's how I hear what I don't see

Silence secretly faraway woe