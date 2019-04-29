Rammstein's Radio lyrics translated into English

Rammstein's Radio lyrics translated!
German alt-metallers Rammstein released their new single Radio late last week, and the internet has been abuzz with interpretations of the song, its lyrics and, of course, its accompanying video ever since.
Set throughout various eras of German history, the video (and song) examine East Germany's relationship with Western culture – specifically the banning of the consumption of music, art and culture from the West by the German Democratic Republic.
But it can be hard to keep up with the discussion if you're not sure what the lyrics mean. So, we turned to the internet for a trusty translation into English, so you can make your own interpretation of the song and action.
Rammstein Radio lyrics
[Presenter]
"Attention, attention here is Berlin Königs Wusterhausen and the German shortwave transmitter. We're broadcasting dance music..."
[Verse 1]
We weren't allowed to be part of it.
Nothing to see, talk or hear
But every night for an hour or two.
I've vanished from this world
A little happy every night
My ear very close to the world receiver
[Refrain]
Radio, my radio
I let myself be sucked into the ether
My ears become eyes
Radio, my radio
That's how I hear what I don't see
Silence secretly faraway woe
[Verse 2]
We weren't allowed to be part of it.
Nothing to see, talk or disturb
Every song was forbidden
So dangerous foreign notes
But every night a little happy
My ear very close to the world receiver
[Refrain]
Radio, my radio
I let myself be sucked into the ether
My ears become eyes
Radio, my radio (my radio)
That's how I hear what I don't see
Silence secretly faraway woe
[Bridge]
Every night I secretly rose
On the back of music
Put your ears on your wings
Sing softly into one's hands
Every night and fly again
I just walked away with the music
Float so through bright rooms
No borders, no fences.
[Interlude]
Radio, radio
Radio, radio
[Refrain]
Radio, my radio (my radio)
I let myself be sucked into the ether
My ears become eyes
Radio, my radio (my radio)
That's how I hear what I don't see
Silence secretly faraway woe
Credit for translation goes to Reddit user thebourbonkid88.