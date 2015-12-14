The Most-Read Stories On Metal Hammer Last Week

It’s been a busy ol’ week at Hammer Towers with a whopping great new issue, end of year polls, and a new song from Killswitch Engage. That’s not even mentioning the black metal Mariah Carey parody or Disturbed’s Simon & Garfunkel cover!

Why Nightwish Are Now The Best Band They've Ever Been

Behemoth: "Satan is the most misunderstood figure in the world"

Sixx: Weiland died on my tour bus

Disturbed release Sound Of Silence promo

There's a black metal parody of All I Want For Christmas Is You

Ten Things You Didn't Know About Dimebag Darrell

All 31 parts to the full orchestra Star Wars theme played on guitar

Killswitch Engage unleash video for Strength Of The Mind

The Metal Hammer Critics' Poll: The Albums Of 2015

2015 - 50 Best Albums Of The Year