A few years ago, expert black metal parodists Woods Of Trees wheeled out their cover Mariah Carey’s bona fide festive belter. Three years on, it's still the most metal Christmas song we've ever heard.

Dubbed All I Want For Kriegmas Is You, the corpsepainted Christmas elves set upon what looks like Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park, London to have a good ol’ fashioned seasonal warble about Necrophagist, Satin Claus and making wishes come trve. It's what Mariah would've wanted.

Check it out below!