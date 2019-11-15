The best smart speakers 2019: find the right voice-assisted smart speaker for you

The smart speaker is the one smart home gadget that has properly caught on: these units are relatively cheap, hugely versatile, very easy to use, and getting better in terms of audio fidelity all the time, particularly when it comes to the best smart speakers in this list.

With Amazon and Google leading the charge, and plenty of other manufacturers joining in, finding the best smart speaker can be a challenge. How much should you spend? What features do you need? What, exactly, is the point of the displays you can now find on some smart speakers? We'll answer all these questions for you.

Get your purchase right and you'll find your smart speaker hugely useful – a do-it-all gadget that can answer questions, play music (and video), check the weather and traffic, control your smart home, manage your schedule, make calls and more besides.

Looking for a great deal on a new smart speaker? With Black Friday and Cyber Monday fast approaching, it could be worth waiting to see what Black Friday music deals emerge. If you can’t wait until then, our price comparison tool has found the best prices for you right now.

Best smart speakers: The Louder Choice

If you want the very best smart speaker on the market right now, we think the Amazon Echo Studio is it. It has superior sound quality (reflected in the higher price), it comes with the super-intelligent Amazon Alexa on board, and it represents the smart speaker finding a new level of sophistication and power.

If you're more heavily invested into Google's ecosystem rather than Amazon's, then the Google Nest Hub Max might be a better choice for you, and takes our second prize overall. It doesn't offer the same sound quality as the Amazon Echo Studio, but it does have a screen – and Google Assistant is arguably just ahead of Amazon Echo in terms of understanding and intelligence.

Today's best Amazon Echo Studio deals £189.99 View £189.99 View £199.99 View £244.99 View Show More Deals

How to choose the best smart speaker for you

At the heart of a smart speaker is a digital assistant – Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri from Apple – which is able to respond to your voice commands. You can ask how long it will take you to drive to the office, what the weather is going to be like next week, what the news headlines are, when the next full moon is, and so on and so on. Connect up your favorite services, and you can have them play your music and podcasts, or (if there's a display attached) movies and TV shows.

Choosing a smart speaker, then, is first and foremost about which ecosystem you're already most heavily invested in: the Amazon one, the Google one, or the Apple one. If you're an Amazon Prime subscriber, it makes sense to get an Amazon Echo speaker. If all the hardware in your home is made by Apple, then the HomePod is the obvious choice. If you already own Nest cameras and a Nest thermostat, they're going to work best with a smart speaker also made by Google.

That's not to say you can't have several smart speakers dotted around the home featuring different digital assistants – but sticking with Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri will make for the most harmonious smart home. Once you've decided on that, you can start weighing up other factors like sound quality, price, and other features (like audio inputs).

These are the best smart speakers right now

(Image credit: Amazon)

1. Amazon Echo Studio

The best, smartest smart speaker

Digital assistant: Amazon Alexa | Dimensions: 206 mm (8.11 inches) by 175 mm (6.9 inches) wide | Audio: Three 2-inch mid-range speakers, 1-inch tweeter, 5.25-inch woofer | Display: n/a | Features: Dolby Atmos, 3.5 mm and mini-optical line-in

Superior sound quality

Alexa is always getting smarter

Works well with Amazon services

No integrated display

One of the newest entries in the increasingly huge Amazon Echo range, the Echo Studio is aimed at people who want some seriously good sound from their smart speaker – it has five separate speakers built into it, as well as support for Dolby Atmos and music mastered in immersive 3D.

The Amazon Echo Studio is able to adapt its audio output to the room it finds itself in too, making this very much Amazon's HomePod. Add in the magic of Alexa, the always-ready, always-improving digital assistant, and the ability to act as a smart home hub, and it's an excellent all-round package.

(Image credit: Google)

2. Google Nest Hub Max

The best smart speaker with Google on board

Digital assistant: Google Assistant | Dimensions: 250.1 mm (9.8 inches) by 182.55 mm (7.2 inches) by 101.23 mm (4 inches) | Audio: Two 0.7-inch 10 W tweeters, one 3-inch 30 W woofer | Display: 10-inch, 1,280 x 800 pixel | Features: Doubles up as a Chromecast and a Nest cam

The best Google Assistant speaker

Makes full use of its display

Recognises your face

Better-sounding speakers out there

The Google Nest Hub Max isn't for everyone, but it's the best smart speaker with Google Assistant on board at the time of writing. That 10-inch display means you can bring up videos, weather forecasts, traffic reports, news bulletins, music playlists and more, besides everything the Assistant does with audio only.

You can cast audio and video to the display from your phone using the Chromecast protocol, and the device even doubles up as a Nest camera (so you can check up on what's happening at home while you're away). The sound quality is very good for a speaker this size, though not the best on the market.

(Image credit: Google)

3. Google Home Max

Google smarts meets excellent audio

Digital assistant: Google Assistant | Dimensions: 336.6 mm (13.2 inches) by 190 mm (7.4 inches) by 154.4 mm (6.1 inches) | Audio: Two 4.5-inch high-excursion dual voice-coil woofers, two 0.7-inch custom tweeters | Display: n/a | Features: 3.5 mm line-in

The super-smart Google Assistant

The super-clear audio fidelity

Line-in, Wi-Fi or Bluetooth

Takes up plenty of space

The Google Home Max hasn't changed at all since its introduction in October 2017 – unless you count the new features that are regularly added to the Google Assistant software – and we hope Google hasn't forgotten about this speaker. It offers the best sound fidelity of all the speakers with Google Assistant on board.

It's versatile too, with a 3.5 mm line-in port and Bluetooth connectivity, as well as the ability to play songs from your phone over your Wi-Fi network. Google Assistant really impresses, as does the room-filling audio (tweaked via machine learning to match your room's acoustics).

(Image credit: Amazon)

4. Amazon Echo Plus

The affordable all-rounder

Digital assistant: Alexa | Dimensions: 148 mm (5.8 inches) by 99 mm (3.9 inches) | Audio: 3-inch neodymium woofer and 0.8-inch tweeter | Display: n/a | Features: 3.5 mm audio in/out

Very reasonably priced

Alexa is hugely talented

Doubles as a smart home hub

You might not need the home hub

If Alexa is the smart assistant for you, and you don't need a display, then get the Amazon Echo Plus. It hits the sweet spot between price, sound quality, and functionality, and is more aesthetically pleasing than ever – yours in charcoal, heather, or sandstone fabric.

Any Echo can control various smart home devices through Alexa and the power of your voice commands over Wi-Fi. What the Echo Plus does is double as a smart home hub running the popular Zigbee protocol, so on top of the Alexa control, you can do away with separate home hubs for Zigbee-compatible kit and just use the Echo Plus instead.

We haven't included the standard Echo in our list as it's so similar to the Echo Plus. If you want to save some money and don't have any other smart hubs to replace, then get the normal Echo instead.

(Image credit: Apple)

5. Apple HomePod

The best smart speaker for Apple fans

Digital assistant: Siri | Dimensions: 172 mm (6.8 inches) by 142 mm (5.6 inches) | Audio: Seven horn-loaded tweeters, high-excursion woofer | Display: n/a | Features: Can act as a HomeKit hub

Superior, intelligent sound quality

Great for Apple gadgets and services

Really nicely designed

Siri has some catching up to do

As with pretty much everything made by Apple, the HomePod is a great choice as a smart speaker if you exclusively use Apple hardware and software, and a not-so-great choice if you use anything running Windows or Android (or think you might in the future). That's the way the Apple ecosystem works, so check this works with your existing kit before buying.

The audio produced by the HomePod is unquestionably fantastic, but Siri isn't quite up to the same standard as Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant at the moment. The only 'native' music service you can use — as in "hey Siri, play some rock" – is Apple Music: if you want to play anything else (like Spotify), you need to stream it across using AirPlay (which is only available on Apple devices, of course).

(Image credit: Sonos)

6. Sonos One

The best sound – and a choice of digital assistants

Digital assistant: Alexa and Google Assistant | Dimensions: 161.45 mm (6.36 inches) by 119.7 mm (4.69 inches) | Audio: Two class-D digital amplifiers, one tweeter, one mid-woofer | Display: n/a | Features: Physical buttons

Superior audio quality

Best multi-room features

Fits in with a broad range of hardware

Voice control isn't as seamless as other speakers

Sonos has long been setting the standard for wireless audio speakers, and the recently launched Sonos One speaker introduces support for both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa – you can take your pick when it comes to which digital assistant you want to make friends with, and control your tunes with your voice.

All the usual Sonos goodness is here too – powerful, crisp sound, support for a whole host of streaming music services (and Apple's AirPlay 2 standard as well), and simple setup and operation. The perfect choice if you don't want to commit to Amazon or Google or Apple.

(Image credit: Amazon)

7. Amazon Echo Show 8

Supercharge your smart speaker with a display

Digital assistant: Alexa | Dimensions: 200.4 mm (7.9 inches) by 135.9 mm (5.4 inches) by 99.1 mm (3.9 inches) | Audio: 1.7-inch 4 W speaker | Display: 8-inch, 1,280 x 800 pixel | Features: Camera privacy shutter switch

Good compromise of size and sound

Competitively priced

See weather, news, calendars on screen

Not the best-sounding smart speaker out there

Amazon's Echos-with-displays speakers are called Echo Shows – you can get them with 5.5-inch, 8-inch and 10.1-inch screens, so we're going for the middle one here. The bigger and smaller ones offer you slightly more and slightly less screen space respectively, of course, plus slightly worse and slightly better sound.

The Echo Show 8 could well be the sweet spot for most people: you get all the power of Alexa, plus that screen, which can be used for viewing Amazon Prime Video and making video calls to friends and family, for example. The sound is impressive, though other entries in this list beat it in that department.

(Image credit: Google)

8. Google Nest Mini

A small but perfectly formed smart speaker

Digital assistant: Google Assistant | Dimensions: 98 mm (3.9 inches) by 42 mm (1.7 inches) | Audio: 360-degree sound with 40 mm driver | Display: n/a | Features: Tap to pause and play

Very affordable

Wall mounting socket

Works as a Chromecast

Lacks visual feedback

A smart speaker boiled down to its very essence, the Google Nest Mini brings you all the power of the Google Assistant in a small, perfectly crafted form factor (and four very nice colour options too). If you just want the smarts and are less bothered about the speaker, consider this.

That said, the audio packs more of a punch than you might think: it's fine for listening to a couple of tunes or a podcast during breakfast, and can even fill a small room satisfactorily. It's not the smart speaker to pick if you want great audio fidelity, obviously, but it's not going to let you down if you ramp up the volume.

(Image credit: Amazon)

9. Amazon Echo Dot

Small, inexpensive, but packing a punch

Digital assistant: Alexa | Dimensions: 99 mm (3.9 inches) by 43 mm (1.7 inches) | Audio: 1.6-inch speaker | Display: n/a | Features: Pick one of four colors to match your home

One of the cheapest smart speakers

Fits in almost anywhere

Amazon Alexa continues to impress

The Echo Shows may suit you better

The Echo Dot is Amazon's equivalent of the Google Nest Mini – if you want to get access to everything Alexa can do at the cheapest price point, this is the smart speaker for you. It's affordable enough for you to kit out every room in the house with one, too.

Now in its third-generation, and with the option of an integrated LED clock if you want to pay a little extra, you can rely on the Echo Dot to answer your questions, tell you the weather, play you some music, and much more. It's the least impressive smart speaker in our list in terms of audio oomph, but it's by no means a disaster if you want to quickly listen to podcasts or a couple of tracks.