This week Merl, El and Jonathan review Mestarin Kynsi – the mind-bending new album from Finnish psychedelic black metal gods Oranssi Pazuzu... and as if that wasn't enough, the team also turn their attention to the 40th anniversaries of a couple of classics, namely Iron Maiden's self-titled debut album and Judas Priest's British Steel.

Need more? Well you're in luck as Jonathan remembers one curious afternoon that he spent with Type O Negative legend, Peter Steele.