The best deals on musical instruments for Black Friday 2017

Black Friday 2017 is here! Today is when some of the world’s biggest retailers slash their prices in the run up to Christmas – and that means there are loads of bargains to be had.

This page collects some of the biggest and best deals to be found on musical instruments across the web, working with our experts on TechRadar and MusicRadar and drawing from a wide range of retailers. Happy bargain hunting!

ESP LTD SN-200FR Electric Guitar

They say: a great entry level/first upgrade guitar. The 200 series, as a whole offers you a slight step up from the basic entry level models without hurting your wallet. ESP Guitars are great for any style of music but where they really excel is Hard Rock and Metal. With ESP’s own LH-150 pickups, and a maple neck, this guitar is great for anyone just starting out in rock or metal. The neck has a thin contour with a rosewood fingerboard thats good for both lead and rhythm playing and a Floyd Rose tremolo that’s great for divebombs – if you want that “Dimebag Darrell” sound it wont let you down.

Was £430.00, now £259.00! (save 40%). Buy from Andertons

Fender Japan Classic 69 Telecaster Blue Flower

They say: When people think of the 60s many think of the phrase “swinging 60s” and all that comes with it; fashion, youth, freedom, but most of all, music. This was a time where we saw the birth of hippies, known for their flamboyant style and character, a time where we came to see and hear about “flower power”. The Fender Japan Classic 69 Telecaster recalls this famous decade in a Special Run version in a Blue Flower finish, and there is only a limited number available.

Was £949.00, now £499.00! (save 48%). Buy from Regent Sounds

Nordic Essentials Guitar Capo (with Lifetime Warranty)

They say: Guitar Capo Deluxe from Nordic Essentials™ - Premium Capos for Acoustic, Electric & Classical Guitar, Ukulele, Bass, Banjo & Mandolin. Quick and easy release – made of premium zinc alloy, with a carry pouch, manual and lifetime warranty.

Was £38.95, now £13.95! (save 64%). Buy from Amazon

Tama Limited Edition Artstar 14x6.5 Natural Cordia Snare

They say: Quality snare drum: Model: AS656-NRC, Size: 6.5” x 14”, Shell: 1 inner ply Cordia / 2 ply Bubinga / 2ply Birch / 2 ply Bubinga / 1 ply Cordia, 7mm, Lug: Original Superstar Lug, Hoop: Die Cast Hoop (10 Hole), Head: Remo Coated Ambassador & Clear Snare Side Ambassador, Strainer: Linear Drive Strainer, Finish: Natural Cordia

Was £599.00, now £469.00 (save 22%). Buy from Andertons

Yamaha PSRS670 Portable Keyboard

They say: 61 regular sized, touch sensitive keys; 416 stereo sampled awm voices, 34 drum/sfx kits and 480xg voices; Dj styles - a new live performance concept; Dynamic and real sounds from yamaha’s world famous grand pianos, from stringed instruments & synthesisers; 4 multi pad buttons and 179 banks for instant triggering during live performance.

Was £615.00, now £494.23 (save 20%). Buy from Amazon

The best Black Friday deals for music fans

The best deals on Bluetooth Speakers for Black Friday 2017

Amazon Black Friday

John Lewis Black Friday

GAME Black Friday

John Lewis Black Friday

Currys Black Friday

Argos Black Friday

eBay Black Friday

Tesco Direct Black Friday

Very.co.uk Black Friday

My Favourite Magazines Black Friday (Get 20% off magazine subscriptions using code 20NOV)

Ray-Ban Black Friday sale (Up to 50% off all sunglasses)

EMP Black Friday (band merch)