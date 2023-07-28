The 50 best metal albums of the 2000s

If Korn's self-titled debut album defined nu metal in the 1990s, Linkin Park’s Hybrid Theory redefined it for the 2000s. Stripping back the frat-boy swagger that had come to define

the scene, the LA six-piece delivered an album that laid a layer of all-too-human angst over its hip hop/metal/industrial fusion. The result was a monster commercial hit that would do much to define the sound and style of the entire decade, influencing a generation of kids to form bands, among them Bring Me The Horizon and Architects. Part of Hybrid Theory’s success was its directness. Nu metal was becoming bloated on its own success – Limp Bizkit’s Chocolate Starfish..., released one week earlier, clocked in at a patience-testing 75 minutes. By contrast, this was the model of compactness at just 37 minutes, not one single second of which was wasted.

But brevity alone wasn’t what made it so great. Hybrid Theory’s impact was largely down the brilliance of its songs. Papercut, One Step Closer, Crawling, In The End, Points Of Authority – these were perfectly shaped anthems that were unafraid of leaning on other forms of music, whether it was the layered textures of electronic music or pop’s melodic endorphine rush. Then there was Linkin Park’s signature move: the deft vocal trade-off between singer Chester Bennington and rapper Mike Shinoda. Bands had featured two singers before, but rarely had they merged so seamlessly as they did here.



There was plenty of pushback, of course. The band were sneeringly written off in some quarters as a ‘boy band’, proving that gatekeepers were just as dumb back then as they are today. But no one could stop the tidal wave: from MTV to the dancefloor of your local rock club, Linkin Park were absolutely inescapable. Hybrid Theory went platinum in the United States within just three months; by the end of the 2000s it had sold a staggering 10 million copies.



Linkin Park’s subsequent journey would take many musical turns before it ended with the all-too-premature death of Chester Bennington in July 2017. Some of those turns took them further away from Hybrid Theory, others brought them back closer to it. They never quite captured the magic they did here, but then neither did anybody else.



Buy on Amazon

