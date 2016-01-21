The 10 most black metal cats of all time

Twitter is a weird place, isn’t it? A limit of 140 characters to send the world your thoughts and dreams and concerns and (more importantly) pictures of cats.

Of course we’re not talking about any old cats, we’re talking about evil black metal cats as our new favourite Twitter account proudly states. Here’s 10 of our favourite black metal cats complete with suitably evil and ominous words capturing these fearful felines’ inner monologues perfectly.

Bravo on the nod to Mayhem in the Twitter bio too with ‘De mysteriis dom sathanas cattus’.

Find more Black Metal Cats on Twitter and waste literally minutes of your life.