System Shock Remastered Edition Kickstarter to launch next month

Night Dive Studios has announced that they will be launching a Kickstarter for their first big remastering project System Shock: Remastered Edition.

They announced their intentions via their official Facebook page yesterday. The post stated that the Kickstarter campaign for System Shock: Remastered Edition would launch on the 29th of June.

The studio managed to acquire the rights to the cult cyberpunk RPG series and has set about bringing back the games first through an updated modern-PC-friendly version of the original System Shock. Now they want to take the project that little bit further and breathe new life into the 1997 PC classic by remaking it almost pixel-for-pixel using modern gaming technology.

Night Dive is also responsible for bringing back the N64 dinosaur-hunting series Turok with an HD upgrade of the first game in the series arriving on PC earlier this year.