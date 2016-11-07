Sumer Announce Debut Headline Tour

Young London-based post proggers Sumer have announce their very first headline UK tour.

The band, who were nominated for the Limelight Award at the 2015 Progressive Music Awards, have been steadily growing in stature, winning plaudits across the music press as well as appearing at this year’s Bloodstock and UK Tech-Metal Fest, supporting Agent Fresco and winning the Hard Rock Cafe’s Hard Rock Rising competition. They are currently writing the follow up to 2014’s The Animal You Are.

With support for special guests For The Oracle, Sumer will play:

London O2 Islington Academy - December 15 (this show with Brutai)

Worthing Bar Forty Two - Dec 16

Workington Lounge 41 - Dec 17

Hull O’Rileys - Dec 18

Sheffield West Street Live - Dec 19

Derby Sitwell Tavern - Dec 20

Plymouth The Underground - Dec21

Cornwall Mustard & Rye - Dec 22