Someone has created a Queens Of The Stone Age/Kanye West mashup album

A Bandcamp user who goes by the name of ToToM has created this 12-track mashup album from two of the most innovative artists in rock and hip-hop – Queens Of The Stone Age and Kanye West.

The jury is still out on whether this is actually any good, but you can’t fault the skills that have gone into making this. No One Knows King Crimson’s Power works surprisingly well whereas Jesus Walks With The Flow just misses the mark.

