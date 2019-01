Well now we’ve heard it all. The producer Archie Wilson has mashed up Craig David and Killswitch Engage.

Also known as CraigSwitch Engage (and winner of worst pun ever), the below mashup is a very ‘innovative’ take on Killswitch Engage’s The End Of Heartache with Craig David’s Fill Me In vocals over the top.

The internet is a weird place sometimes. We’re not sure what to make of this but we can guarantee at least one rock club will drop it this weekend. You heard it here first.