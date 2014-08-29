Rock icons join forces for second charity auction

Some of the biggest names in rock and metal have joined forces for a massive charity fundraiser. Memorabilia from Metallica (a signed guitar!), Aerosmith, Motorhead, Manowar, Orange Amplification, Status Quo, Kansas and many more is up for grabs in an eBay auction to raise money for the Teenage Cancer Trust, Childline and Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy.

Organised by Heavy Metal Truants in association with TeamRock.com, the auction features many unique items, including:

A signed Status Quo Ale Print

An Aerosmith quadruple platinum disc.

An Orange amp signed by Alter Bridge, Black Stone Cherry, Steel Panther, Chris Jericho, Michael Monroe (Hanoi Rocks), Mikael Akerfeldt (Opeth) and David Prowse AKA Darth Vader himself!

A drum skin played at a gig, and then signed, by the legendary Charlie Benante.

A stool, hand-assembled and signed by Dave Mustaine of Megadeth!

To bid an any of these items, visit the TeamRock Monster Auction page.