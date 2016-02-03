Remember the Meshuggah horse?

Some of you avid internet users might recall the Wolf Of Wall Street vs Meshuggah video where famous Oscar avoider Leo DiCaprio is synced up to Rational Gaze.

But do you remember the horse dancing in time to Meshuggah’s The Demon’s Name Is Surveillance? That’s right, it’s a horse dancing to Meshuggah. If this isn’t the exact reason the internet was invented then we don’t know what is. Take your Minecraft and your Google, we want to see short clips of horses seemingly tapdancing to the sounds of progressive extreme metal.

Apparently this type of dancing is called “Piaffe”, according to a quick Google search. But we think it should be renamed the “Koloss”, after the Meshuggah album.

Why I Love... Meshuggah