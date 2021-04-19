Rammstein's maddest merch ranked in order of WTF!?!-ness

In the late ’90s, Rammstein vocalist Till Lindemann was shocked to see Mexican bootleggers slapping his band’s name on all manner of toss. “Anything you could have in your household, they just put Rammstein on it,” he remarked, somewhat naively.

Fast-forward a few decades, and the German industrial metallers have teamed up with Spanish fashion house Balenciaga for an exclusive clothing collection. It’s very expensive and it looks a bit like it’s from Wish, but it got us thinking: Rammstein really have cornered the market in just about every aspect of the merch game. Here are ten of their most peculiar pieces ranked in order of WTF?!-ness from Nein, danke! to Mein Gott!

Bed sheets

The band with the porn video, the Herzeleid hunks, Frau Schneider… and they chose this? One of the lyrics scrawled across the sheets, taken from Keine Lust, roughly translates as: “Unenthusiastic am I touching myself, and soon I notice that cold, I’m cold”. Yeah. Not for top shaggers, this.View Deal

A tealight holder

Rammstein is a band of real characters: Till Lindemann, Flake, Richard Z. Kruspe, Paul Landers, Oliver Riedel and Christoph Schneider could not be replaced. None of them. They’re imposing - iconic. However, this dinky tealight holder does make them look very cute.View Deal

Soap

If you’ve ever finished a hard day’s work looking like Rammstein in the Sonne video, you’ll need a good scrub. Of course they’ve got their own soap, lovingly engraved with the legend ‘Bück Dich’, or ‘Bend Over’, from their bum-bruising anthem of the same name. They also sell one shaped like a knob, but it just doesn’t look very practical.View Deal

Toaster

Rammstein finally solved the age-old question: ‘How do I make breakfast more metal?’. Well, you just burn their logo onto some bread, stick it in your mouth and shout “Mein Brot Brennt!’ without giving it a chance to cool down. The Teletubbies can go eat shit- this is the only toast you need.View Deal

Blowtorch

Based on the famous flamethrower Till uses to cook Flake during Mein Teil’s live performance, this stainless steel blowtorch packs an adjustable turbo flame warming up to a cosy 1450°C for all your creme brulee-ing needs. The instructions only come in German, so don’t go crying if you get carried away caramelising and burn the house down.View Deal

Board game

Unless your mates are into Rammstein, this is useless. But if they are, it’ll be an absolute hoot: 400 questions about the band, in German and English, on a board lovingly crafted in the guise of their sigil. They missed a trick with the game pieces, though. Could have easily been more phallic.View Deal

Fire pit

No garden’s complete without a Rammstein fire basket, right underneath the hammock. Coming off more like a pigeon deterrent than an outside ornament, the Germans’ attempt at decor would probably get a drubbing on Four In A Bed - but what do they know, anyway?View Deal

3D heads

If you ever wanted to own replicas of Rammstein's ghostly visages, encased in the same kind of optic glass that's used for precision contact lenses, then sure, they did that too. These were truly chilling, reimagined versions of the artwork adorning their Made In Germany greatest hits, so it's no surprise they're sold out. You know who you are, you fucking psychopaths.View Deal

Bike

Designed and built in cahoots with Berlin’s Schindelhauerbikes, this sleek black beast was quintessentially Rammstein, boasting a leather saddle and undoubtedly the most metal bicycle ad on earth. It seems cruel, then, that while 710 of every 1,000 Berliners own a bike and they've all heard Du Hast, just 100 of these were produced.View Deal

Dildos