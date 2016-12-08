Polar release video for Deus Ex Machina

The metallic hardcore marauders Polar are premiering their new video for Deus Ex Machina exclusively with Metal Hammer. Taken from their latest album No Cures, No Saviour, it features Comeback Kid’s Andrew Neufeld on guest vocals, and it he even shows up in the video.

”[Andrew was] a huge influence on Polar when we started and a real bucket list moment for us to have him on there,” guitarist Fabian Lomas tells Metal Hammer. “We played shows together last year and kept in touch ever since. When we were in the studio we had this part that was perfect for him, we sent him the track, he was into really it and the rest is history.”

“Deus Ex Machina really explains the decline in human interaction and compassion towards each other,” Fabian continues. “Modern day life is being lived through ever present technological devices and social media forums, people are forgetting what it’s like to actually have real opinions, real experiences and real friends. Concerts are great examples of this, where people just stand and film it rather than actually enjoying and experiencing it. Technology seems to have a strangle-hold on people, the title Deus Ex Machina means god in the machine, and one day it may take over… its certainly seems to be heading that way.”

Polar are touring with Giants, To The Wind and My Only at the following dates:

3 March: Flapper, Birmingham, UK

4 March: The Anvil, Bournemouth, UK

5 March: Our Black Heart, London, UK

6 March: The Box, Tessenderlo, Belgium

7 March: Gibus, Paris, France

8 March: Lucky´s Luke, Trier, Germany

9 March: Kiff, Aarau, Switzerland

10 March: CS Bocciodromo, Vicenza, Italy

11 March: Orto Bar, Ljubljana, Slovenia

12 March: Feierwerk Sunny Red, Munich, Germany

13 March: Das Bach, Vienna, Austria

14 March: Sportalso, Esztergom, Hungary

15 March: Futurum, Prague, Czech Republic

16 March: Z-Bau, Nuremberg, Germany

17 March: Cassiopeia, Berlin, Germany

18 March: Mephisto, Hannover, Germany

19 March: Schlachthof, Wiesbaden, Germany

20 March: Logo, Hamburg, Germany

22 March: Patronaat, Haarlem, Holland

24 March: Four Rooms, Leipzig, Germany

25 March: Cafe Nova, Essen, Germany