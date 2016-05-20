Polar – No Cure, No Saviour album review

The follow-up to 2014’s Shadowed By Vultures is an exciting album with a mature, progressive sound, and Blood For Blood sees it off to a powerful start.

Once again, Adam Woodford’s aggressive lead vocals play off against emphatic gang chants in a series of exhilarating pit-ready anthems. As a bonus, Comeback Kid’s Andrew Neufeld contributes guest vocals on Deus Ex Machina.

Recorded with Justin Hill (Young Guns, Sikth), Polar succeed in putting ferocity at the forefront while ensuring that melodies are never far behind. King Of Kings is a particularly dynamic, abrasive example. This Guilford-based post-hardcore band is also giving proceeds from their tour to homeless charity, Crisis. In a narcissistic world, often quicker to criticise than seek solutions, Polar’s actions come as a welcome addition to their powerful new album and songwriting skills.