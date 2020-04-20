Playlist: Songs to calm the panic, by Gold Key

Another week in, and the various global restrictions on leaving the house we're all currently negotiating don't look like they'll be easing up any time soon. So, to try and make the next week as enjoyable and interesting as possible, we have a whole host of musical friends on hand to guide you through the days of social distancing using the music they love the most.

We've already heard from Trivium's Paolo Gregoletto, who shared his Ultimate Quarantine Jams, from Halestorm guitarist Joe Hottinger, who provided his favourite throwback tunes, from Jamie Lenman who took us all to the movies, from Sepultura's Andreas Kisser, who put together a list of the world's most badass guitar solos for us and from Celtic Frost mastermind Tom G Warrior who supplied us with his quarantine soundtrack, among others.

Today, Hertfordshire quartet Gold Key have furnished us with a playlist to see us through uncertain days and quell the panic along the way. With a new album called Panic Machine about to drop, they seemed like a good place to turn.

"When we named our second album Panic Machine we had no idea it would be released at a time where the title would carry so much weight," the band tell us.

"It’s hard to escape the rolling news but these songs help us switch off from the noise that surrounds us day to day."

Gold Key's new album, Panic Machine, is out on May 1 via Venn Records.